An X user shared a video claiming to show former beauty pageant winner Chidimma Adetshina at age 4 in Nigeria, but the footage immediately drew scepticism

Several users pointed to the racial composition of the audience in the clip, arguing it looked more like a Cape Town crèche than Lagos

The post reignited the fierce online debate surrounding Chidimma's deportation case, which has gone viral

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Former Miss Universe Nigeria Chidimma Adetshina at the Miss Universe Catrinas Gala. Photos: Yamak Perea/Getty, @chichivanessa/TikTok

Source: UGC

A video purportedly showing former Miss South Africa contestant Chidimma Adetshina as a four-year-old in Nigeria set X (Twitter) alight, with thousands of users questioning whether the footage was actually filmed in South Africa.

News of the video surfaced amid Chidimma's ongoing deportation legal battle, which has also drawn her lawyer into the headlines.

Chidimma Adetshina's childhood video

A social media user with the handle @Sunflowerreal posted the clip on X on 22 July 2026 with the caption:

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"Chidima again at 4 years in Nigeria 🇳🇬."

Within hours, the post attracted nearly 150K views and over 900 comments, as users scrutinised the background of the footage and pushed back on the claim.

This video resurfaced after a separate childhood photo of Chidimma recently went viral, which also fuelled the deportation debate.

On the same day of 22 July 2026, a video of women outside a Cape Town court shouting "Nigeria, go home" also went viral, showing just how charged public sentiment has become around the case.

What sparked the location debate?

The core dispute centred on the racial makeup of the audience visible in the clip. Numerous commenters argued that the demographic mix did not match what one would expect of Nigeria.

@AneteLzkane wrote:

"Too many white people for that to be Nigeria."

@Sunflowerreal pushed back, insisting:

"They do have e Lagos."

@HotTopics Lisa weighed in with a more specific take:

"Judging from audience, this was likely some creche in Cape Town. While she claims she grew up in Soweto."

@savndaniel went further, accusing the account of deliberate deception:

"You are a pathological liar. The footage you shared was taken in South Africa, but because you have an evil agenda, you had to lie to your gullible followers. Continue, you will be disgraced!"

@Sunflowerreal's response was blunt:

"Be disgrace back to your country haaak."

Not everyone was convinced by either side. @_pseudonym_dj noted:

"Not defending her mara abelungu abanigi so eNigeria? This is definitely SA. However crime is crime."

@Fancy_Face1019 stood by the original claim, commenting:

"Clearly she was not born in South Africa,"

To which @Sunflowerreal replied:

"Very clear."

Some users questioned the entire exercise. @SakhileMoleshe wrote:

"Hayini ya'll going overboard with the detective stunts now, this is overshadowing the commission 🤣👊💯😤."

See the post that ignited the debate here.

Social media connects the dots: Marketing strategy?

Briefly News also highlighted facts about Chidimma Adetshina and her connection to a prominent immigration law firm, as discussed in a TikTok video by South African content creator, Julian.

The video sparked widespread commentary regarding the legitimacy of Adetshina's claims to citizenship and the implications of her legal representation. Questions about Chidimma's alleged marketing strategy and publicity stunt put her lawyers in the spotlight.

Source: Briefly News