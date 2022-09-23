Who is Musa Khawula? Age, family, career, pictures, profiles, net worth

Like many bloggers, Musa Khawula has received criticism for the content he posts on social networking sites, particularly on Twitter. Some of the things he shares have received a lot of negative feedback, and on one occasion, he has been sued. Who is Musa Khawula? He is a controversial blogger who describes himself as the Pope of Pop Culture and is recognized for the hot gossip he keeps sharing. Yet, the social media sensation is somewhat mysterious when he is offline.

He is a controversial blogger from South Africa, but his age remains unknown.

Source: UGC

Khawula has received tons of praise from social media users who are also hungry for the hot gossip he keeps serving. As we all know, everyone, including famous personalities, has skeletons in their closets, and Musa has made it his goal to expose them to the public domain. So, what do we know about the blogger? Here is what we have gathered about him.

Musa Khawula's profiles and bio

Full name Musa Khawula Nationality South African Instagram @musakhawula Twitter @MusaKhawula

Musa Khawula's age

Despite his popularity, the online influencer prefers leading a private life. Therefore, details about his early life, age, and family are unavailable. However, the celebrity is from Johannesburg, Gauteng, South Africa.

Education

Is Musa Khawula a graduate? Although Musa Khawula's Linkedin profile highlights that he is an alumnus of the University of Johannesburg, where he studied radiography, not much information is publicly available regarding his primary and secondary education.

Career

The gossip blogger is known for sharing tainting information on famous South African celebs like Black Motion, Pearl Modiadie, Mihlali Ndamase, and, recently, Minnie Dlamini's cheating allegations.

However, it is not clear when he started blogging. His YouTube channel equally lacks content.

Musa Khawula's Twitter

Why was Khawula's Twitter account suspended? First, his account was suspended for violating the Twitter rules. Many celebrities claim that the king of Isgaxa published fabrications intended to boost his account's viewership and damage their reputations. As a result, his account was suspended.

The blogger is famous for stirring up much controversy on the platform by writing shocking information about other stars, some of which remain unsubstantiated.

Does Musa Khawula have an Instagram account?

The gossip blogger is well-known for airing exaggerated information on social media platforms.

Source: UGC

Yes, he does. A quick look at his Instagram account shows his love for controversy because he uploads celebrities' images and details of their personal lives. About 22k subscribers follow him on his page, where he keeps them entertained with the latest breaking entertainment, fashion, and Pop culture news.

Musa Khawula's images

He has a single profile photo across multiple social media platforms, and most of the pictures posted on and those on his blog are not his.

Musa Khawula and Moshe Ndiki

Numerous celebrities have accused the social media blogger of sharing false information about them to the public, some of which have resulted in legal action. For example, he has appeared in court in the Western Cape's Vredenburg magistrate's court for suspected murder.

Additionally, he has also been involved in a physical altercation with Moshe Ndiki. Who is Moshe Ndiki? He is an award-winning actor and TV personality from South Africa.

In August 2022, controversial blogger Musa allegedly assaulted him in public. Then, he decided to escalate the situation by starting a social media campaign that may have wrecked Moshe Ndiki's career in Mzansi Magic's Gomora.

Musa Khawula and Lerato Kganyago

When he began tweeting about her, media personality Lerato Kganyago did not take it lightly. On July 3, 2022, replying to Musa's tweet about her on Twitter, she mentioned:

Criticize, but don’t disrespect me, @MusaKhawula many years ago, I let you slide with your bullying, and you KNOW who had sent you. You’ve got criminal charges from 2013, of Drug Trafficking, robbery, and you’ve BEEN convicted (Just to name a few) to deal with.

Musa has been referring to Lerato as Bonang lite and accusing her of vying for the positions held by the well-known media figure.

Is Musa Khawula married?

There are no details that show that the social media star is married. Therefore, Musa Khawula's wife is unknown since he has not shared her pieces online.

What is Musa Khawula's net worth?

Although it is evident that he gets money from blogging, it is not clear how much this amounts to.

Musa Khawula has received numerous litigation threats from celebrities, just like all bloggers who publish controversial information. The blogger maintains he is only disseminating information. However, many celebrities considered his Twitter account suspension to be a social funeral, and as a result, many of them have grown to despise him.

