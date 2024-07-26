Thuli Phongolo has allegedly completed the Bible and has set her sights on starting the Quran

The former Generations actress revealed that it was an incredible journey, and asked netizens to avoid advising her on her decision

This after Thuli reportedly parted ways with her 2Faced partner, Slenda Da Dancing DJ, to continue her solo career

Apparently, Thuli Thongolo recently completed reading the Bible and plans to start with the Quran soon.

Thuli Phongolo shares spiritual milestone

Former Generations star, Thuli Phongolo reportedly shared that she achieved an inspiring spiritual milestone after completing reading the Bible.

According to a screenshot captured by Fakaza News, the actress shared the news on her Instagram page, where she said she plans to pick up the Quran next.

Thuli has never been open about her religious beliefs, and further cautioned her followers not to berate her with unsolicited advice about her decision to study both religions because she has her reasons:

"I’ve finished reading the Bible from start to finish; I want to read the Quran next. Please don’t start with advice/ opinions, bo teacher/ gurus; I have my reasons. What a journey!"

2Faced reportedly splits up

The news of her religious achievement comes in the wake of her alleged exit from 2Faced, a duo she formed with fellow disc jockey, Slenda Da Dancing DJ.

Once they reintroduced themselves as a duo, 2Faced sparked mixed reactions, and nothing changed as netizens continued to question their relationship and skills.

Briefly News reported that Thuli apparently ditched Slenda to pursue her solo career because she was allegedly "bigger than 2Faced".

Meanwhile, the publication also reported on Slenda leaving Thuli high and dry, saying her intention was to grow the local music scene and take it to international stages.

Thuli Phongolo confirms single status

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Thuli Phongolo seemingly confirming her break-up with DJ Maphorisa.

The actress and her former partner were rumoured to have patched things up after being spotted together on several occasions, though she later confirmed that she is now a single woman.

