The South African veteran radio personality Penny Lebyane has resigned from Radio 2000

The star allegedly handed in her resignation, which was with immediate effect

A source said that Penny is dealing with a lot of personal issues, and her resignation was one of the issues

The South African radio personality Penny Lebyane allegedly dropped a bombshell about her future with Radio 2000.

Penny Lebyane resigns from Radio 2000

The outspoken media personality Penny Lebyane left many netizens stunned with her recent decision after she broke her silence about her relationship with her alleged BFF Ntsiki Mazwai.

According to ZiMoja, Lebyane resigned from Radio 2000 immediately after the star opened up about the unfair pay in the radio industry. An insider at the SABC told the publication that Penny handed in the resignation and didn't specify in her letter why she was not returning to the station.

The source said:

"She did not go into detail in her letter, but it was with immediate effect. As you know, Penny doesn't really stand for anything that goes out of her high values. She is an amazing presenter and person,and she didn't want to get into the reasons behind why she had to leave so abruptly."

A colleague also added that the media personality was facing a lot of personal issues, and her resignation was one of them:

"She's dealing with some personal issues and needs time off. There's a lot happening in her life, and this is just one part of it."

When asked for a comment, Lebyane refused to comment on the matter and disclosed that she needed some time to herself:

"I won't comment on anything. I just need my space. I'm not saying anything."

