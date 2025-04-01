Phuti Khomo wowed fans on social media with her latest viral pictures, showcasing her flawless skin and ageless beauty

Fans' reactions ranged from admiration for her natural charm to speculation about possible skin lightening, though many praised her timeless elegance and kindness

SA celebrities, including Phuti, Connie Ferguson, and Thembi Seete, continue to receive praise for their youthful looks and graceful aging

Popular South African actress Phuti Khomo turned heads with her latest pictures on social media. Fans could not get enough of the star's matchless beauty.

Actress Phuti Khomo has been lauded for her timeless beauty. Image: Oupa Bopape and Frennie Shivambu/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

Phuti Khomo stuns in latest pics

We can all agree that media personality and model Phuti Khomo is one of the most beautiful women in Mzansi. The star, who has been featured in several television shows, including Imbewu and product campaigns, recently flaunted her face card in three viral pictures.

The now-viral pictures shared on the microblogging platform, X, formerly Twitter, by a user with the handle @frwontou shows Phuti showing off her flawless skin. Take a look at the pictures below:

Fans react to Phuti Khomo's beauty

Social media users shared mixed reactions to the snaps. Many praised the actress for her timeless beauty. Others even mentioned that she seemed to be ageing backwards, even though she celebrated her 40th birthday in June last year.

However, some fans noted that the star had gone a few shades lighter, suggesting that she was using skin lightening creams.

@LwandleMgudlwa said:

"Humble and pretty. She greeted me in Fourways, and I thought uyandifuna lo mntana kanti she was just being a good human."

@NativeDiscourse commented:

"I remember when she used to be dark skinned."

@Tumisang_moch wrote:

"Did she lighten her skin?"

@makgale_trevor added:

"I doubt that cream does anything to your face. Your Phuti is naturally beautiful."

@Kwanele_Mfiso noted:

"I used to love her ku Mthunzini. com back in the day. She's beautiful."

@SmisoMsomi84 said:

"I watched that Miss Teen pageant she won on a black and white TV with my siblings back then, even rooted for her. Chuffed when she won, still crushing on her to this day."

@shireenhlalele commented:

"Phuti is beautiful inside and out. She looks even more beautiful without makeup. I love her to bits shame.❤️❤️❤️"

SA actress Phuti Khomo showed off her beauty in new pictures. Image: Oupa Bopape/ Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

SA celebs praised for their youthful looks

Phuti Khomo is among the many South African celebrities who have been commended for maintaining their natural beauty. Stars like Connie Ferguson, Thembi Seete, Nandi Madida, and former Generations actress Katlego Danke have been given their flowers for looking younger than their ages.

Thembi Seete celebrates her 48th birthday

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that South African media personality Thembi Seete marked a very special day in her life, and peeps made sure she felt the love.

The former Boom Shaka bandmate and media personality Thembi Seete celebrated her birthday on 25 March. The singer turned 48 years old, and she did it in style. Taking to Instagram, the former Gomora actress posted some stunning photos, showing a youthful lady in red with captivating beauty.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News