Media personality Thembi Seete has one of the gorgeous faces on social media, and her recent photos are telling

The former Idols SA judge recently turned 48 years old, and peeps flooded her social media page to wish her more life

Seete had previously been dragged for heavily editing her photos, but one thing is for sure, she has a face card for days

Thembi Seete celebrated her birthday and turned 48 years old. Image: thembiseete

Source: Instagram

South African media personality Thembi Seete marked a very special day in her life, and peeps made sure she felt the love.

Thembi Seete turns 48 in style

The former Boom Shaka bandmate and media personality Thembi Seete celebrated her birthday on 25 March. The singer turned 48 years old, and she did it in style.

Taking to Instagram, the former Gomora actress posted some stunning photos, showing a youthful lady in red with captivating beauty.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"It’s my birthday," an excited Thembi Seete exclaimed. She then expressed gratitude to all the people who wished her well on her special day: "I hope you’re all doing well and having an amazing day. I wanted to take a moment to express my heartfelt gratitude for the beautiful birthday messages and wishes. I appreciate the love and encouragement you always share."

She continued her message by also saying thanks to The Most High for blessing her with good health and life.

"As I celebrate another year of life, I also want to thank God for His unwavering love, care, and protection. I’m grateful for the gift of health, life, and all the blessings He sends my way. My prayer for the coming year is for love, health, joy, and most importantly, peace. Thank you all again for being part of my journey."

Mzansi wishes Thembi Seete more life on her 48th birthday

Social media users flooded the former Idols SA judge and wished her many more years of grace and beauty.

Thembi Seete recently trended for her sultry dance moves when she did the Biri Marung dance challenge.

katlegodankeofficial said:

"Happy birthday, gorgeous queen. May God bless you more than you’ve ever expected. Sending you love."

salaminamosese shared:

"Happy birthday, beautiful."

nhlanhla_mafu replied:

"Happy birthday gorgeous."

sanamchunu7 said:

"Happy birthday TayTay. I love you my nana."

tumilinx replied:

"Happy birthday, gorgeous sis."

buhlesamuelsa dded:

"Happy birthday Tay-Tay! May God continue to bless your beautiful soul!"

hrhprincesssikhanyis asked:

"What has happened to the years, beauty? You look exactly the same?"

chefluciamthiyane responded:

"Happy birthday, beautiful queen."

buhlesamuelsa added:

"Happy birthday sisi. Have a beautiful one."

nandi.khubone wished:

"Happy bday Sis Tay Tay."

norma.mngoma responded:

"Happy birthday, gorgeous."

Thembi Seete joins Kusho Bani dance challenge

In a previous report from Briefly News, Thembi Seete joined the popular TikTok trend, the Kusho Bani dance challenge. She shared a clip on TikTok flaunting her white outfit while doing the trend.

The clip sparked mixed reactions from netizens, who heavily criticised her. This would not be the first time the musician has joined a dance challenge, having previously joined the Biri Marung challenge twice.

Source: Briefly News