Thembi Seete embraced the popular Biri Marung dance challenge despite criticism of her moves

A trending video of her second attempt left fans divided, with some likening her style to a Terminator or Robocop

Celebrities like Gogo Skhotheni and Dbn Gogo have also joined the viral trend, which continues to dominate social media

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Thembi Seete refused to let negative comments about her Biri Marung dance challenge hold her back. The actress and musician had fans in stitches when she fearlessly showed off her dance moves once again.

Thembi Seete tried the 'Biri Marung' dance challenge again. Image: Lefty Shivambu and Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

Thembi Seete never misses a chance to show off her dance skills. The Boom Shaka member has been retracing her music career with performances and stunning magazine covers.

The actress who recently made headlines when she joined the Biri Marung trend left fans in tears when she failed her second attempt. The Biri Marung dance challenge is undoubtedly one of the most popular trends at the moment. Celebs like Gogo Skhotheni and Dbn Gogo have joined the trend.

A video of the former Gomora actress doing what she does best on stage was shared on X by @PianoConnectSA. Take a look at the trending clip below:

Fans react to Thembi Seete's dance moves

Social media users said Thembi Seete failed to nail the dance moves again. Many said there was something off about her moves.

@sewelankoana said:

"Why is she always dancing like she’s a Terminator."

@SammyMoseri wrote:

"She is overdoing it, nje... She must just relax man."

@StraightupGal added:

"Thembi loves this song, it brings out her inner Robocop."

@meme_museum36 wrote:

"Yo, it's been over now. I can't she call it quits."

@KeKokky wrote:

"She's still doing wrong. Mdala and stiff shame 😂"

Somizi Mhlongo attempts the Biri Marung dance challenge

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Somizi Mhlongo jumped onto the trending Biri Marung dance challenge that has dominated South African TikTok. The larger-than-life media personality added his fun flair to the moves.

Mzansi media personality Somizi Mhlongo showed fans he still got it when he nailed the Biri Marung dance challenge. The former Idols SA judge showed off his moves in a now-viral clip.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News