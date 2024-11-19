Dbn Gogo was seen dancing and enjoying her ex-boyfriend Focalistic's viral verse on Biri Marung , which has become popular on TikTok

Fans praised Dbn Gogo for her maturity and positive energy post-breakup, despite Focalistic now dating Pabi Cooper

Social media users admired her handling of the situation, with some even hinting at a possible reconciliation between the two stars

A video of Amapiano star Dbn Gogo vibing to her ex-boyfriend, Focalistic's viral verse on Biri Marung, is trending on social media.

Dbn Gogo sang along to Focalistic's viral verse. Image: @dbngogo and Frazer Harrison/FilmMagic

Dbn Gogo dances to Focalistic's verse

Dbn Gogo did not let her history with Focalistic stop her from enjoying the viral "cash kontent, huh! vhrr pha, huh! Trend that has taken over TikTok.

A video of the hitmaker singing her ex-boyfriend's verse word for word was shared on TikTok by a user with the handle @yanolyrics. In the video, Dbn Gogo, real name Mandisa Radebe, hits the dance floor at an event and has a blast.

Fans applaud Dbn Gogo after the viral video

Social media users hailed the star for handling her breakup like the queen she is. Many even joked that they might get back together, despite Focalistic dating fellow musician Pabi Cooper.

@Ophelia Sihlangu 🇿🇦 commented:

"Rich kids don’t hold grudges like us poor kids."

@Lerato🦋 wrote:

"yaz the way she handles her issues very demure 🥺"

@r. added:

"Focalistic’s actual soulmate.🥹🥹"

@Tunity🎀 wrote:

"Noo mahn relationships must end on a bad note. 😭Eseng tsee tsa Bo "I wish u well."

@Otsile Moatshe said:

"🥰🥺when she says “Maradona ke Star” I think it’s safe to say they are still together 😋"

@KoketsoNdaba wrote:

"Gogo Is The Rihanna Of SA. She's Soooo Cool😎"

@ashprivooo🃏 added:

"Just coz thy broke up doesn’t mean thy beefing 🤷🏾‍♂️🔥🔥"

Pabi Cooper shows off Nail art with Focalistic's name

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that gone girl, Pabi Cooper, is sporting a new set of cute nails with her man's name on them!

Amapiano lovers, Pabi Cooper and Focalistic, have moved on from the drama and appear to be on cloud nine.

