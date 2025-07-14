Police are searching for suspects who attempted to hijack a state vehicle in Westonaria on 14 July 2025

The men fled after the constable in the vehicle, which was at the Acting Gauteng Police Commissioner's home, opened fire

South Africans speculated on what the motive was behind the botched hijacking outside Major General Fred Kekana's home

A constable thwarted an attempted hijacking outside Major General Fred Kekana's home. Image: Fani Mahuntsi/ Kenneth Mautso

GAUTENG – Speculating is mounting online following a botched hijacking outside the home of the Acting Gauteng Police Commissioner.

Major General Fred Kekana was at his home in Westonaria on 14 July 2025, when an unspecified number of suspects attempted to hijack a constable in a state vehicle who was outside his house.

The constable was there to pick up the province’s acting police commissioner when he was targeted by the men.

Suspects attempted to break the vehicle’s window

According to police, the constable was in a white State BMW outside Kekana’s residence when one of the suspects attempted to break the driver’s side window. The constable acted swiftly, and the men fled when he fired shots at them.

Police are now looking for a blue BMW, which the men were travelling in. Forensic teams also dusted the scene for fingerprints and combed it to find any evidence which could assist the investigation.

Kekana confirms incident outside court

Speaking outside the Roodepoort Magistrate’s Court where Tiffany Meek was appearing in connection with the murder of her son, Jayden-Lee, Kekana was asked about the incident.

He confirmed that it did happen, explaining that the constable noticed that a BMW was following his vehicle. When he stopped, one of the men ran up to the window and attempted to smash it, not realising that it was shatterproof. Kekana confirmed that the constable then pulled out his gun, and the men fled the scene.

The suspects attempted to break the window of the white BMW that was driven by a Gauteng constable who went to pick up Major General Fred Kekana. Image: Kenneth Mautso

How did South Africans react?

Social media users were left debating the news, as many speculated that it was a targeted hit following President Cyril Ramaphosa’s decision to establish a Commission of Inquiry. Ramaphosa set up the commission following allegations made by Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

Gcule Lusapho suggested:

“They must beef up security for all the commissioners and their deputies, regional and provincial, because the way I see it, people are going to be smoked out before that commission starts.”

Ndibue Benjamin Makuya stated:

“It was obviously a hit.”

Ntokozo Waya claimed:

“Mchunu and Ramaphosa are behind it.”

Ryan Hardwich stated:

“And so starts the silencing of witnesses and suspects.”

Ray Brauns added:

“Something fishy. Someone is trying to shut him up.”

Thabang Wesi said:

“Surely the Major General was about to spill the beans. He's a man of integrity. I know him personally and his dedication to the oath he took to fight criminals.”

Jan Vw suggested:

“That man knows too much. It was definitely a hit.”

