The South African Police Service arrested four people in connection with the abduction of an elderly man

The suspects were arrested for abducting the man and taking him to an initiation school east of Polokwane

South Africans weighed in on the arrests and shared their thoughts on the country's initiation schools

LIMPOPO – Police have arrested four people in connection with an initiation-related abduction in Limpopo, a story that left many outraged.

The suspects were arrested in connection with the abduction of a 72-year-old at the beginning of July 2025.

Matlankane Mathobela was abducted and taken to an initiation school east of Polokwane, where he was forcefully circumcised.

What happened to Mathobela?

Speaking to SABC News in an interview aired on 14 July 2025, Mathobela explained that he was taken to an initiation school at Ga-Mamatsha village, where he was brutally assaulted with sticks and whips.

“They carried me by force while I was hiding in the shack. They assaulted me and even broke my arm,” he said.

“As soon as we got to the mountain, they immediately circumcised me,” he added.

Mathobela added that the men told him they were sent to fetch him because he had not undergone initiation. He was rescued by Traditional Affairs authorities a day later.

Limpopo SAPS arrested four suspects who took the elderly man against his will to the initiation school. Image: Bafana Mahlangu

Source: Getty Images

Mathobela calls for others to be arrested

The 72-year-old also called for whoever sent the men to be arrested, saying that he did nothing to them.

“They must pay for the harm they caused me,” he said.

His wife also called for justice, saying that he was an elderly man who deserved respect. She added that he was frail and on chronic medication, and could have died during the forced initiation.

Initiation schools in Limpopo have experienced tragedies in the past, where initiates have passed away. In 2024, three youngsters died during the initiation season.

In 2025, two people have already died. At the beginning of July, a 12-year-old died after he was burned in a fire at a school in the province.

How did South Africans react?

Social media users were left fuming by the news, with some calling for initiation schools to be closed, while others questioned the conduct of the suspects.

@Pampie59 said:

“That initiation school must be closed.”

@matladi123 added:

“They need to get those people who sent them and charge them. This is nonsense, Dr Phophi Ramathuba. We need such activities to come to an end. People need to be respected.”

Ngwana Wa Tshwenya noted:

“They even broke his arm😭.”

Molelekoa Veronica Tlapza asked:

“Why are they doing that? So, hle, if the elderly man died at that initiation school in the cold?”

Leshilo Kedibone stated:

“They must make examples out of them and lock them up for a long time. They can’t force people to go to initiation schools unless they want to make this old man a sacrifice there.”

Patricia Pecci Lovergal said:

“They should add attempted murder on the charge sheet. This is no joke.”

Rosina Rose asked:

“And why beat him?”

Essie Mukuze questioned:

“So people are this evil now? They have no respect for the elderly?”

