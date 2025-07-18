Tiffany Meek has denied involvement in her son's murder during her bail application in the Roodepoort Magistrate’s Court

Jayden-Lee's mother said her family would get a private investigator to find out what exactly happened to her 11-year-old son

The 31-year-old also questioned why police arrested her two months after the murder if they had found evidence earlier

Tiffany Meek claimed that police didn't find evidence in her flat as they alleged. Image: @IOL

Source: Twitter

Briefly Newsjournalist Byron Pillay has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent 10 years working for the Northern Natal Courier before transitioning to online journalism.

GAUTENG – Tiffany Meek has denied any involvement in the murder of her son, Jayden-Lee, and insists that she was framed.

The 11-year-old’s body was found outside his flat on 14 May 2025, a day after he went missing. The youngster was declared deceased upon arrival at a hospital, with police alleging that a blunt-force head injury was the cause of his death.

Tiffany was arrested on 11 July 2025, almost two months after her son’s murder and applied for bail on 18 July 2025 at the Roodepoort Magistrate’s Court.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

What did Tiffany say?

During her bail application, the 31-year-old blamed police again, accusing officers of planting evidence in her home. In an affidavit read out by her lawyer, she explained what happened on the day of her son’s disappearance and how police found nothing when they searched her flat the following day. She added that police returned on 15 May 2025 and then claimed that they found her son’s schoolbag and blood-soaked clothes in the home, items that they didn’t see the first time they searched the flat.

Tiffany’s affidavit also claimed that the sniffer dogs led police to the security guard’s office, but officers said they had no search warrant to go in. She also added that she couldn’t understand why she was only arrested two months later, if police found evidence two days after the crime.

She added that her family would be getting a private investigator to take up the case, as they had lost faith in the police.

Jayden-Lee Meek was declared dead on 14 May 2025, a day after he was first reported missing. Image: @sa_crime

Source: Twitter

Tiffany questions aspects of the case

In her affidavit, she also stated that she was only informed that Jayden-Lee’s body was found almost an hour after he was discovered. She explained that she was at her mother’s house when she received a call at approximately 6:50 am on 14 May, despite his body being found at 6 am.

She also expressed frustration that no one called an ambulance or police at that stage, saying that her son could have still been alive if the residents of the complex had acted sooner.

She also accused the police of trying to treat the matter like the Joslin Smith case by blaming her, and her boyfriend for the murder. She said that a DNA swab was taken from her boyfriend, and his phone was also taken to download its contents.

Meek’s bail hearing continues, and the outcome will be published once a ruling has been made.

What you need to know about Jayden-Lee’s death:

The South African Police Service changed the initial inquest to a murder case on 25 May as investigations reached an advanced stage.

A 31-year-old woman, who was later revealed to be Tiffany, was arrested in connection with the murder of the 11-year-old.

Tiffany made her first appearance in the Roodepoort Magistrate’s Court and was charged with the murder of her son.

In an interview after his death, Tiffany demanded justice for her son and sent a warning to whoever was responsible for the murder.

The Gauteng Department of Education said it would investigate allegations that Jayden-Lee was being abused.

Tiffany’s mother maintains daughter is innocent

Briefly News also reported that Tiffany Meek's mother, Debbie, expressed her support for her daughter.

Debbie maintained that her daughter was innocent and even blamed the police for the way they investigated the case.

Her reaction angered citizens online, as social media users criticised her for defending her daughter despite the evidence.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News