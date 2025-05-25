The South African police service said that its investigation into the death of 11-year-old Jayden-Lee Meek's murder is at an advanced stage

Meek was found on the doorstep of his Fleurhof, Johannesburg, home early in May after he was brutally murdered

The police said they are now investigating a murder case after the inquest docket was initially of a missing case

JOHANNESBURG — The South African Police Service (SAPS) said that the case of Jayden-Lee Meek, which was originally an inquest docket, has been reclassified as a murder case. This was after Meek was found on the doorstep of his Fleurhof, Johannesburg home. The police also said that the investigation is at an advanced stage.

Meek's case is at an advanced stage

According to SABC News, SAPS reclassified the case after extensive investigations were conducted following the discovery of his body. The family originally opened a missing persons case, but the police classified it as a murder case. No arrests have been made. The police, however, said that the investigation is at an advanced stage.

What happened to Jayden-Lee Meek?

Jayden-Lee was found dead in the Swazi place on 14 May 2025, one day after his family reported him missing. He was last seen on 13 May when his scholar transport dropped him off within the complex's gate. The police assigned senior detectives to the case. His family is distraught and is seeking answers.

In October, a toddler was found murdered in Mbalenhle in Mpumalanga. Khaoyine Pakeni's body was found in a field two weeks after he was reported missing. His body was wrapped in a blanket.

What do South Africans think?

Netizens commenting on SABC News' Facebook post were worried about the case.

Neofabulous Ramafoko said:

"Senzo Meyiwa's case was also at an advanced stage. It's 13 years later. His father even passed on, and the stage is still advanced."

Connie Murinda said:

"Come on, surely there was DNA on the child that could have been used to match the residents of that place. Once they say investigations are at an advanced stage and no arrests have been made, it will be a cold case."

Desiree van Nierop said:

"So heartbreaking. My heart aches for his mum and his family."

Bettie Steyn said:

"I read the same story about Joslin's case. Her story was also in an advanced stage."

Alistair Francis said:

"Normally, when they say it is at an advanced stage, they know nothing. We are our own."

Missing Mpumalanga boy found murdered

In a related article, Briefly News reported that a missing boy from Mpumalanga was found dead and buried in July 2024. This was after he went missing in June of the same year.

Junior Mabandla went missing from his home in Pienaar. An 18-year-old was arrested in connection with the murder.

