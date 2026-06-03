The Western Cape police have addressed the problem of the escalating anti-immigrant violence in the province

Western Cape Police Commissioner, Lieutenant General Thembisile Patekile, said police remained on high alert

South Africans took to social media to weigh in on the police's warning, but many expressed scepticism over it

The Western Cape police have warned that anyone engaging in violent protests would face the might of the law. Image: Rajesh Jantilal

Source: Getty Images

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

WESTERN CAPE – The South African Police Service (SAPS) in the Western Cape has warned that anyone involved in violent protests will face the full might of the law.

Police made the warning following an increase in anti-illegal immigration violence in the province in recent weeks. Numerous demonstrations have been held against undocumented foreigners across the country, and they have now picked up steam in the Western Cape.

Police have already confirmed that two Mozambican nationals have been killed in Mossel Bay as a result of the violence, warning that authorities would deal with those responsible for further incidents.

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Police remain on high alert in Mossel Bay

Speaking about the recent violence, Western Cape Police Commissioner, Lieutenant General Thembisile Patekile, said that police remained on high alert in the area.

"We remain on the ground to monitor the situation with other role players to ensure calm and peace and stability is restored in this area."

His comments came after approximately 55 shacks were set alight in the Asla Park informal settlement on Friday night, 29 May 2026.

The shacks were set alight, allegedly during protests against undocumented foreign nationals. Two Mozambican nationals, aged 27 and 43, were confirmed dead after they were allegedly assaulted during the protests.

Numerous demonstrations have been conducted across the country against illegal immigrants. Image: Rajesh Jantilal

Source: Getty Images

Violence erupts in other parts of the province

The violence against immigrants has not been limited to Mossel Bay alone. Foreign nationals in Overberg were forced to flee to beaches and the mountains as protests gathered momentum.

In Kleinmond, approximately 50 foreign nationals sheltered in a community hall after they fled their homes. Many of them were forced to leave their belongings behind as a result.

Social media users weigh in on the warning

Social media users weighed in on the warning issued by the police, but many expressed doubt that anything would happen.

Mulambiwa Avhafarei asked:

“But March and March are continuing to threaten our African brothers and sisters. Did you arrest them?”

Wendy Isaacs questioned:

“Which law?”

Andre Pillz Jr. stated:

“Lol, these jokers. They will do nothing.”

@IAmMuhamma76283 said:

“After five people died at the hands of the xenophobic mob, the Western Cape police woke up.”

@Chanel2797632 added:

“They have been singing this song. Nothing will be done. Stop the stupid protest, stop harassing civilians.”

@PhunkyPunk_ suggested:

“Start with the rot in your department.”

CHAMPIONgabs asked:

“Can the police start at the Cape Flats?”

Shops belonging to foreign nationals looted

Briefly News reported that residents of Estcourt in KwaZulu-Natal began looting stores belonging to foreign nationals.

The mayor of the Inkosi Langalibalele Local Municipality, Mduduzi Myeza, has been very vocal about foreign nationals.

South Africans weighed in on the looting in the town, expressing mixed reactions to the escalating tension in the area.

Source: Briefly News