Celani Zungu was killed after he was run over by a municipal water tanker in the Adams Mission area of uMbumbulu

Residents of the area explained what was happening in the area before the tanker attempted to leave Adams Mission

South Africans weighed in on the incident, with many disputing some of the claims made by residents of the area

Adams Mission residents claimed that the victim of a fatal accident in uMbumbulu was trying to stop a water tanker from leaving the area. Image: @ReezaySA

Source: Twitter

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

KWAZULU-NATAL - Residents of Adams Mission, south of Durban, claimed that the man died after he was struck by a water tanker that was attempting to stop it from leaving the area.

Celani Zungu passed away after he was run over by a municipal water tanker in the area of uMbumbulu. There are conflicting reports on when the incident happened.

Disturbing footage of the incident spread rapidly across social media platforms following his death, with the eThekwini Municipality urging people to refrain from sharing the clip.

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Community confronted driver over water access

According to several residents who spoke to Eyewitness News, the tanker's arrival had been welcomed with relief after the community had gone multiple days without running water. However, that relief quickly turned to frustration when the driver reportedly attempted to leave after delivering water to only one household.

Resident Sihle Makhanya described how tensions escalated when community members stepped in.

"We were trying to stop the water truck because, as far as we know, the municipality doesn't sell water. We know that water is supposed to be provided to everyone since we all don't have it.

“When we tried to talk to the driver, he didn't want to hear us, and unfortunately, the deceased man stood in front of the truck and got knocked down," Makhanya said.

The South African Police Service has opened a case of culpable homicide in connection with Zungu's death.

South Africans weigh in on the claims

The circumstances surrounding the incident became a point of contention online. While some community members maintain that Zungu was trying to flag down the tanker to prevent it from bypassing residents in need, several social media users disputed this account, claiming he had been carrying a hammer and using it to stop the truck from departing.

Masenyeletja Wa Mafefe asked:

“We are now flagging vehicles with hammers?”

Wonke Sokanyile stated:

“Watch the video, and you will get a different view.”

Katlego Nakedi said:

“Apparently hammers can be flags. Nice community.”

Zethu Radebe added:

“We aren't stupid. We saw the clear video without any blocks. He was hitting the windscreen of a truck with a hammer.”

Thomas Mhango said:

“Don't bring a hammer into a truck fight.”

Source: Briefly News