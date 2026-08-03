A 40-year-old George man was arrested at the scene after a fire broke out at a residential property in the early hours of Monday, 3 August

Western Cape police spokesperson Warrant Officer Chris Spies said a body was discovered beneath the rubble during a search of the scene

Police opened both an arson and inquest case, with Spies confirming that additional charges could be added as the investigation progresses

A man was arrested for allegedly setting fire to a house in Gerde. Image: STR/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

GEORGE — A 40-year-old man was arrested on a charge of arson after a house fire in George claimed at least one life in the early hours of Monday, 3 August 2025.

Emergency services were called to a property on the corner of Palgrave and Meade streets at approximately 5:30am following reports of a blaze. Western Cape police spokesperson Warrant Officer Chris Spies confirmed that a body was recovered from beneath the rubble during a search of the scene. The identity of the deceased has not yet been established.

Suspect arrested at the scene

According to IOL, The 40-year-old man was taken into custody at the property. He is expected to appear before a court once formal charges have been filed. Police opened both an arson and an inquest case, and Spies noted that further charges could be added depending on the outcome of the investigation. An imitation firearm was also seized at the property.

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"Crime scene experts combed the scene for clues," Spies said.

According to information received, the suspect had allegedly been facing eviction from the property prior to the fire.

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Neighbours describe the blaze

A neighbour, Gretha Blignaut, said she was woken by a loud noise just before 5am and stepped outside to find the house across the road engulfed in flames.

"When I went to look, it was the house across from us that was on fire. There was a lot of smoke," she said.

Blignaut described the occupants as a mother and son who kept largely to themselves.

"It's a hell of a shock. The mother and son were so withdrawn, very quiet," she said.

She also recalled hearing sharp cracking sounds during the blaze.

"I heard clapping sounds, almost like a shot being fired, but they say it must have been the roof tiles bursting from the heat and the windows breaking," she explained.

The landlord of the property acknowledged that a fire had taken place but declined to comment on the surrounding circumstances.

Woman suspeced of starting shack fire that killed two people

Briefly News also reported that a woman landed herself in the crosshairs of the Mpumalanga police after a shack fire claimed the lives of two innocent people. When paramedics arrived, the bodies of a 27-year-old male and a 40-year-old female were discovered burnt beyond recognition and declared dead at the scene. Preliminary evidence led police officers to a 30-year-old woman who was arrested in connection to the incident.

Source: Briefly News