Fadiel Adams opened up about his arrest in May 2026 on charges of fraud and defeating the administration of justice

The National Coloured Congress leader also discussed his upcoming appearance before the Madlanga Commission

South Africans took to social media to weigh in on Adams' statement about his arrest, sharing varied reactions to it

Fadiel Adams questioned the legality of his arrest in May 2026, saying it was meant to intimidate him. Image: @Abramjee

Source: Twitter

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

WESTERN CAPE - Fadiel Adams has described his arrest in May as a deliberate attempt to intimidate him.

The National Coloured Congress (NCC) was arrested and charged with fraud and defeating the administration of justice. The charges stemmed from his involvement in speaking to the man found guilty of murdering Sindiso Magaqa.

Adams appeared before the Pinetown Magistrate’s Court and was eventually released on R10,000 bail.

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Adams questions arrest procedure

Speaking about his May incident, Adams raised concerns about whether law enforcement followed the correct legal protocols during the arrest.

"There's something called the National Directive on Arrests, which says that arrests should be the last method of detaining, especially for a Schedule One accusation. Did those people follow the National Directive?" Adams questioned.

He added that documentation was not surrendered willingly by authorities.

"I don't want to say too much; we've got the paperwork. We had to get the court to compel them to hand over the paperwork instead of them following through with due process. We've actually had to go to the [Western] Cape High Court to file an application for information they should have given to us."

Fadiel Adams was arrested on charges of fraud and defeating the administration of justice. Image: @Abramjee

Source: Twitter

Adams eager to appear before the Madlanga Commission

Speaking about his upcoming appearance before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry, Adams said he remains ready to account for his claims.

The NCC leader will appear before the Commission on 11 August 2026 to discuss complaints he made to the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC). His complaint focused on alleged corruption within the South African Police Service’s Crime Intelligence division.

Social media users reacted to Adams' statements

South Africans took to social media to weigh in on Adams’ statement, sharing varied reactions to it.

Mmako Maseko wrote:

"Reserve all this energy for the Commission next week."

Hloko Lordwill Khungani commented:

"He will be arrested again."

Vutomi Joy Chauke said:

"Preserve the energy, chief."

Zukisani Dlirhatshu Mthakathi wrote:

"Seeking attention again."

Denis Jafta added:

"Another arrest on the cards."

IDAC wanted information on officers who arrested Adams

Briefly News also highlighted facts about the Madlanga Commission's investigation into the actions of the IDAC regarding the arrest of Adams.

The Commission heard how IDAC officials sought information on the officers responsible for arresting the NCC lead.

Source: Briefly News