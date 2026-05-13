Fadiel Adams appeared in the Pinetown Magistrates’ Court as he continues his bid for bail on fraud and defeating the ends of justice in the Sindiso Magaqa case

The State opposed bail, arguing Adams misrepresented official parliamentary duties to access Westville Prison and record inmate interviews

Prosecutors argued that Adams has repeatedly shown contempt for the law. The bail application will continue on Friday

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Fadiel Adams made an appearance at the Pinetown Magistrates Court.Images:@Zanele_Shenge/X and Brenton Geach

Source: Twitter

PINETOWN — Fadiel Adams continued his bid for bail when he appeared at the Pinetown Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, 13 May 2026.

The leader of the National Coloured Congress (NCC) is facing three counts of fraud and two counts of defeating the ends of justice following his arrest on 5 May 2026.

The case centres on allegations that he misused his position as a Member of Parliament to gain access to inmates at Westville Prison and record interviews without proper authorisation.

While making their case, the state played videos of Adams 'mocking' the SAPS, which the state argued showed a blatant disregard for the rule of law.

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State opposes bail, alleges interference in investigation

The State told the court that in late 2024 and early 2025, Adams visited Westville Prison while claiming he was carrying out parliamentary duties. During these visits, he allegedly met inmates linked to the killing of ANCYL leader Sindiso Magaqa.

Prosecutors say this claim allowed him to bring a cellphone into the facility, despite rules prohibiting such devices in prisons, and record interviews with inmates. The footage was later shared on social media.

The prosecution further alleges that on one occasion, Adams convinced an investigating officer to assist him in taking statements from Sibusiso Ncengwa, the hitman convicted in the Magaqa murder.

See IOL's post on Adam's appearance in court:

Adams requested 'blue lights' on prison visits

According to the State, Adams also requested blue light protection during another prison visit while still insisting he was acting in an official parliamentary capacity. It argues that key officials and legal representatives were not present during some of these interactions.

The State further submitted a letter indicating that Adams was not on official parliamentary duty at the time, but was acting in a personal capacity.

SAPS says Adam's arrest was effected correctly

SAPS in the court affidavit further said that Adams had been given many chances to hand himself over, including Warrant Officer Mashele approaching him outside the Parliamentary building and offering to accompany Adams to the nearest police station in a state vehicle, which he refused. They further said he was safely driven to KwaZulu-Natal and was not harmed during the trip.

They further alleged Adams has made 'insulting' remarks about the PKTT, including General Khumalo and General Mkhwanazi, which the state provided evidence by way of video clips in court. SAPS says Adass has also tried to evade the law and has referred to himself as 'the fugitive' before.

The bail application will resume on Friday, 15 May 2026, at 11:30.

NCC claims police mishandled Adams arrest

Previously, Briefly News reported that NCC National Organiser Nasmi Jacobs said the party reached out to the attorneys to investigate Adams’ whereabouts. He said the police informed them that he would be at the Westville Police Station in Durban at 4 pm. However, by 5 pm, he had not arrived. Jacobs said the arrest was part of a witch hunt. He remarked that the police allegedly raided the wrong properties without court orders or arrest warrants and came like a rogue unit.

Source: Briefly News