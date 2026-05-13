Woman and Toddler Killed by Health Minister's State Vehicle Identified After Tragic N1 Crash
- The woman and toddler killed after being struck by Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi’s official vehicle near Bela-Bela have been identified as Beauty Shoperai and one-year-old Paul Masunda Jnr
- Reports claim the tragedy unfolded moments after Shoperai was informed that her husband had allegedly died while crossing the N1 highway
- The heartbreaking incident has sparked outrage and renewed concerns over safety at the informal bus stop used by travellers heading to Zimbabwe
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LIMPOPO —The woman and child who were killed after being struck by an official vehicle belonging to Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi have been identified following the devastating accident near Bela-Bela in Limpopo.
The victims were identified as 37-year-old Beauty Shoperai and one-year-old Paul Masunda Jnr. The pair died while attempting to cross the N1 highway on Saturday, 9 May 2026.
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How did the tragedy occur?
According to reports by Eyewitness News, reports indicate that Shoperai had travelled with her husband, Paul Masunda, and their 14-year-old son to an informal bus stop near the intersection linking Bela-Bela and the N1 highway. The area is reportedly commonly used by travellers heading to Zimbabwe.
It is understood that shortly after Shoperai boarded a bus, she received a distressing phone call from her teenage son informing her that her husband had allegedly been hit and killed by a vehicle while crossing the highway.
The devastated mother reportedly got off the bus and rushed back towards the scene. However, before she could reach her husband, she and her one-year-old child were struck by Minister Motsoaledi’s official vehicle.
The tragic sequence of events has sparked widespread shock and heartbreak on social media, with many South Africans expressing sympathy for the grieving family and raising concerns about pedestrian safety along the busy highway.
Authorities are continuing investigations into the circumstances surrounding the fatal accident.
Two people killed in N1 crash
In a similar incident, two people were killed following a horrific crash on the N1 near Polokwane, prompting the temporary closure of the busy route. According to reporters on the ground reporters on the ground during the rescue operations, the crash involved a collision between two vehicles. Preliminary investigations indicated that, in addition to the two fatalities, one person sustained serious injuries and is receiving urgent medical care.
Briefly News articles on N1 crashes
- Briefly News reported that Limpopo police opened an investigation into a fatal collision on the N1-25 near Tobias that claimed the life of a two-year-old child on Friday, 19 December 2025.
- A Gauteng motorist died after a brick was thrown from an overpass onto the N1 South, causing a fatal crash. The incident occurred around midnight on Tuesday, 30 December 2025, between the Maraisburg and N17 off-ramps.
- Six people died in a head-on collision between a minibus taxi and a truck on the N1.29 North Witvlag. The Limpopo Transport and Community Safety identified one of the deceased as a three-month-old baby.
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Source: Briefly News
Mbalenhle Butale (Current Affairs writer) Mbalenhle Butale is a dedicated journalist with over three years newsroom experience. She has recently worked at Caxton News as a local reporter as well as reporting on science and technology focused news under SAASTA. With a strong background in research, interviewing and storytelling, she produces accurate, balanced and engaging content across print, digital and social platforms.