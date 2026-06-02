JOHANNESBURG, GAUTENG— The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) plans to re-enrol the corruption-linked case against former Johannesburg Social Housing Company (JOSHCO) Acting CEO Themba Mathibe. This decision follows an order by the Alexandra Magistrates’ Court to strike the matter off the roll.

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Themba Mathibe is not off the hook. Images: MDN News/ X and seng kui Lim / 500px/ Getty Images

Source: UGC

The NPA posted a statement on its X account. The NPA is currently engaging with the South African Police Service (SAPS) to expedite outstanding investigations and restore the case to the court roll as soon as reasonably possible.

The criminal matter arose after authorities discovered R321,000 in cash at Mathibe’s residence. The search-and-seizure operation was linked to an ongoing corruption probe at JOSHCO. According to the State, Mathibe failed to provide a satisfactory explanation for possessing the cash. He was arrested and later released from custody on 28 January 2026.

During court proceedings, the State requested additional time to finalise outstanding forensic processes, which include downloading and analysing seized electronic devices. The investigating officer was present to support the application. However, the defence opposed the request, arguing there was no basis to keep the matter on the roll while investigations remained incomplete.

NPA to re-enrol case against former JOSHCO CEO

The court found no reason to retain the matter pending final investigations. The NPA noted with concern that no formal enquiry was held into the reasonableness of the delay, as required by Section 342A of the Criminal Procedure Act. However, Gauteng Division Communications Officer Magaboke Mohlatlole clarified that striking a matter off the roll does not constitute an acquittal. The State retains the right to re-enrol the case once investigations are finalised and a decision to prosecute is confirmed.

EFF wants Mathibe suspended

Similarly, Briefly News reported that the Economic Freedom Fighters called for Mathibe to be suspended. The party spoke after wads of cash were found in his possession.

Source: Briefly News