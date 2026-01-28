Arrested JOSCHO CEO Themba Mathibe Released on R50,000, SA Not Impressed
- Themba Mathibe, acting CEO of JOSCHO and arrested for money laundering, was released on R50,000 bail
- South Africans criticised Mathibe following his bail release amid corruption concerns
- An Investigation revealed possible procurement irregularities linked to Mathibe at JOSCHO, and more arrests are expected
JOHANNESBURG — Themba Mathibe, who was arrested on 27 January 2026 after he was allegedly found in possession of a substantial amount of money, was released on bail. South Africans slammed the courts for his release.
According to Eyewitness News, Mathibe, the acting CEO of the Johannesburg Social Housing Company (JOSCHO), appeared before the Alexandra Magistrates Court on 28 January 2026, a day after he was arrested. He faces money laundering charges and was released on R50,000 bail.
Why was Themba Mathibe arrested?
The South African Police Service (SAPS) spokesperson, Athlenda Mathe, said that the police investigated allegations of procurement irregularities at JOSHCO. The cold case unit and Special Task Force arrested him, and the police are expecting to make more arrests at a later stage.
He was the subject of an investigation into allegations that the City of Johannesburg paid almost R1 million for a security wall at a non-existent old-age home. The City of Johannesburg's spokesperson, Nthatisi Modingoane, said that Mathibe was not under investigation when he was appointed the acting CEO of Joshco.
He was appointed after the former acting CEO's term expired. Modingoane said there were no other suitable candidates. The former CEO of the Independent Development Trust, Tebogo Malaka, recently resigned after she allegedly tried to bribe journalist Pieter Louis-Myburgh last year.
Netizens comment on the case
South Africans on X shared their views of Mathibe's arrest.
Thabo Ab-M said:
"What I like these days is that corruption is finally being exposed. money laundering, dodgy deals and people getting caught."
JustHouse said:
"A 28-year-old having the experience of being a CEO where most requirements for being a CEO include 10 years of experience. The ANC is abusing us in all fairness."
Zakhele Mboyane said:
"That a 28-year-old was the CEO of a company tells you all you need to know about patronage."
Afrolicious said:
"We as South Africans have been taken for granted by the ANC."
Mjey said:
"They knew exactly what they were doing when they appointed him."
In a related article, Briefly News reported that a 65-year-old man was arrested for a R100 million fraud scheme. He was released on bail.
Stefanus Geldenhuis handed himself over to the police and appeared in court. He was given R10,000 bail.
