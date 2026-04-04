A Pretoria learner from Hoërskool Waterkloof passed away during a camping trip, leaving the school community and families heartbroken

Those who were present at the camp defended how it was run, saying every protocol was followed, including calling in a helicopter

South Africans flooded the comments with condolences while calling for a full independent investigation into what happened

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A young Pretoria learner. Images: @beeldaanlyn

Source: Facebook

On 3 April 2026, the Facebook page @beeldaanlyn, belonging to an Afrikaans online publication based in Randburg, shared heartbreaking news. The post shared details of a learner from Hoërskool Waterkloof in Pretoria who passed away during a camping trip. The post included a photo of the child and sent shockwaves through the community online. The incident is still under investigation.

Details around exactly what happened remain unclear, but those who claimed to know about the incident at the camp spoke out. One of these people went on to mention that camp leaders, medical officers and a doctor were all on site and that a helicopter was called in. They described the camp as a decades-old, well-run youth fieldwork programme and said every protocol was followed correctly. Others in the community were quick to defend the Voortrekker and Pioneers programme, sharing positive experiences their own children had at similar camps.

The school community at Hoërskool Waterkloof has rallied around the family during this difficult time, with students and staff coming together to offer support.

View the Facebook post here.

Community mourns Waterkloof learner's death

The comments were filled with grief, support and calls for answers on the Facebook page @beeldaanlyn:

@Rean Combrinck said:

"Our hearts break for the parents, family and friends. They followed every good protocol, even to the helicopter."

@Herman van den Berg wrote:

"Hope there is a full independent investigation because the parents are entitled to answers."

@Joey Vosloo said:

"What happened here? You send your child to a camp, and they do not come back, it's bad."

@Samantha Cuumming added:

"Instead of judging, try to rather send out prayers and strength to the family. Their feelings and their hurt are what matters."

@Leané Hendriks wrote:

"To her parents, family, learners and officers — may God give you comfort in this sad time."

@Charmaine Visagie said:

"So heartbreaking 💔 strength to her parents, family and friends 🙏"

@Marina Pelser said:

"My son was a Voortrekker his whole school life. The children are always well looked after."

People sharing sad supportive messages on a Facebook post. Images: @beeldaanlyn

Source: Facebook

More learner deaths at South African schools

Briefly News previously reported on a North West learner who bought snacks from a street hawker before school and met a tragic end, devastating the entire community.

previously reported on a North West learner who bought snacks from a street hawker before school and met a tragic end, devastating the entire community. A Grade 5 learner in Thembisa lost their life in a freak accident on the school grounds, and South Africans said it could have been avoided.

An Ekurhuleni primary school learner died after a wall collapsed on them during break time, and the questions families asked afterwards were hard to ignore by the public.

Source: Briefly News