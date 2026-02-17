The Gauteng Department of Education is investigating the death of a learner at Reagile Primary School in Thembisa, Ekurhuleni

The incident happened while the children were playing, and the Gauteng MEC for Education, Matome Chiloane, conveyed his condolences

South Africans were hurt by the death, and some observed that it would have been avoidable had safety precautions been taken by the school

THEMBISA, EKURHULENI — The Gauteng MEC for Education, Matome Chiloane, conveyed his condolences after a grade five learner from Reagile Primary School in Thembisa, Ekurhuleni, died on 16 February 2026.

According to a statement from the department’s spokesperson, Steve Mabona, the incident took place during break time. A group of boys was playing around the soccer posts when one of the goalposts fell on the victim. Paramedics were called to the scene, and despite their best efforts to revive the learner, he was declared dead on the scene.

Investigations were launched into the incident

Mabona said that the South African Police Service is investigating the incident. The department has also launched an investigation and dispatched its Psycho-Social Support Unit to counsel and support the learners, educators, and family members.

South Africans react to the incident

The horrific death left netizens shaken. Some called for accountability.

Natasha Buckfield said:

“This is such an unnecessary loss of life.”

Vums was distraught.

“This is sad! What a tragic accident.”

Mbu recalled:

“A similar incident happened in a school in Alberton in 2025.”

Khosi Malebane was angry.

“The SGB (School Governing Body) must be held accountable, as that falls squarely on their shoulders since maintenance of school grounds is part of their mandate.”

Ernesto also blamed the SGB.

“Careless school governing body there. Why isn’t there a proper maintenance person in the school?”

