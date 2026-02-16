A member of the South African Police Service (SAPS) received his flowers from the force and South Africans alike

This was after he prevented a robbery while off-duty in Orange Farm, south of Johannesburg

Netizens celebrated his promotion, and some called on other police officers to go beyond the call of duty to serve members of the public

Tebogo Mokwena, Briefly News' Deputy Head of the Current Affairs desk, South Africa

Warrant Officer Mnisi was promoted to Captain for his bravery. Images: @CrimeWatch_RSA/ X and 10'000 Hours/ Getty Images

ORANGE FARM, GAUTENG —A member of the South African Police Service (SAPS) was promoted to the rank of Captain after he bravely prevented a business robbery in Orange Farm, south of Johannesburg. The officer received praise from South Africans who were in awe of his courage.

The Justice, Crime Prevention Security Cluster posted the officer's achievements on its @CrimeWatch_RSA X account. The officer, Warrant Officer TM Mnisi, was off-duty on 12 December 2025 and was on his way home when he saw a business robbery at the Boxer store in Orange Farm. He sprang to action, and his instincts as a police officer kicked in.

How Mnisi prevented a business robbery

Mnisi, who is stationed at the Sedibeng K9 Unit, strategically placed his state vehicle and blocked the entrance to prevent the robbers from exiting the premises. He also requested backup. The suspects opened fire when they noticed that the entrance was blocked. Mnisi returned fire, and a shootout ensued.

Mnisi was shot in his right shoulder. He managed to drive himself to the nearest clinic, where he was treated.

"The swift and courageous actions of Captain Mnisi demonstrate his unwavering commitment to protect communities, even at great personal risk," JCPS said.

A video of the shootout was recorded, and the video shows people escaping from the shootout. It also shows Mnisi exchanging gunfire with the suspects right up to the moment when he was shot.

View the video on X here:

Netizens show Mnisi respect

Members of the public commenting on X were filled with awe for the officer's brave decision to take the thugs on.

A round of applause and praise was showered on a police officer who risked his life to stop a robbery. Image: Klaus Vedfelt

Source: Getty Images

Hloni Siz waxed lyrical:

"A good example that a police officer remains bound by the oath both on and off-duty, whilst at all times exercising due regard for personal safety. This promotion is well deserved! The captain has exceptional dedication and commitment."

Earth shared similar sentiments.

"Looking at his acts as an under-oath officer, he was definitely due for a promotion. He was not promoted because of what he did, but what he has always done over the years. A shining example."

Thigh SDBNK was happy.

"These are the kinds of members who took oaths to serve and nothing else. We salute you, Captain. Well done."

Others were worried that he moved from cover in the video.

SirNgov pointed out:

" I hope he learned a lesson from his approach, which nearly cost him his life. Deserting cover when faced with animosity? He should be considered very lucky. Congratulations are in order."

Lord Punter agreed.

"That was a little careless. Never abandon cover unless you're about to run for another cover. Standing in the open was very careless. Congratulations, Captain."

