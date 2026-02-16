Three suspects arrested for the murder of Bolt driver Isaac David Satlat made their first appearance before the Pretoria Magistrate's Court

Dikeledi Tears Phela, Gositsiane Machidi, and McClaren Mushwana were arrested in connection with the brutal murder of Satla

Satla was murdered after picking up passengers, and his body and hijacked vehicle were later found in Atteridgeville

Dikeledi Tears Phela, Gositsiane Machidi, and McClaren Mushwana appeared briefly before the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court, charged with murder and carjacking. Image: @newsnoteSA

GAUTENG – The three suspects arrested for the murder of the Bolt driver, Isaac David Satlat, made their first appearance in court on 16 February 2026.

Dikeledi Tears Phela, Gositsiane Machidi, and McClaren Mushwana appeared briefly before the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court, charged with carjacking and murder. They were arrested in connection with the murder of the 22-year-old Satlat.

Satla was strangled inside his vehicle in Pretoria West on 11 February 2026 by passengers who requested his services. The brutal attack was captured on a dashcam and soon went viral on social media.

Suspects intend to abandon their bail application

During a brief court appearance on 16 February 2026, the trio indicated that they had no funds for legal representation and opted to make use of a legal aid lawyer. They also indicated that they would be abandoning their bail application.

The case has now been postponed to 23 February 2026 to allow for further investigation. They will remain in custody.

