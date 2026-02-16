Madlanga Commission of Inquiry Hearings Delayed As Witness F Is Hospitalised Before Key Testimony
- Witness F will no longer appear before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry due to his recent hospitalisation
- The witness was due to appear before the Commission at the Brigitte Mabandla Justice College on 16 and 17 February 2026
- Lieutenant General Shadrack Sibiya will appear before the Commission when hearings resume on 18 February 2026
GAUTENG – Witness F will not appear before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry on 16 February 2026 as planned.
The witness, previously identified as Sergeant Fannie Nkosi, was scheduled to resume testimony on Monday, 16 February 2026, but has been hospitalised. According to his lawyers, he will be unavailable until 25 February 2025.
The latest delay has affected the Commission’s scheduling of other witnesses, with the 17 March deadline looming for the conclusion of the hearings. The Commission was set up to investigate allegations of criminality, political interference, and corruption within the criminal justice system.
Postponement application filed before Madlanga Commission
Witness F’s layers also filed a postponement application, asking that his testimony be postponed until 16 March 2026. He was due to appear for two days, where he was expected to testify further about Lieutenant General Shadrack Sibiya’s alleged ties to Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala.
General Sibiya, the Deputy National Commissioner for Crime Detection, will appear before the Madlanga Commission on 18 February 2026. His testimony is expected to last four days.
