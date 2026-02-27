President Cyril Ramaphosa has established an investigative panel, led by Justice Bernard Ngoepe, to prob Iran's participation in naval exercises

The Iranian navy participated in Exercise Will of Peace in South Africa in January 2026, despite orders from President Ramaphosa

Social media users weighed in on the latest development, expressing frustration that another commission was established

President Cyril Ramaphosa has established a panel to probe Iran's recent participation in the naval exercises in South Africa. Image: Jemal Countess/ Rodger Bosch

WESTERN CAPE – An investigative panel has been established to determine why Iran’s navy participated in Exercise Will of Peace, despite a presidential order barring them from doing so.

The exercises that took place in South African waters, which ran from 9-16 January 2026, involved BRICS Plus countries and were led by China. The Iranian navy was also present, and due to ongoing tensions with the United States of America, were ordered to be bystanders for the exercises by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Despite Ramaphosa’s orders, the Iranian navy was still spotted with the other country’s vessels during the exercises off the coast of Simon's Town. Vice-Admiral Monde Lobese is now under scrutiny because of Iran's participation.

Ramaphosa appoints panel to investigate matter

On 26 February 2026, President Ramaphosa, who is commander in chief of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF), appointed a panel to investigate what transpired. The panel will be led by Justice Bernard Ngoepe and have a month to conclude its probe.

Presidency spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya, explained that the panel would have the power to summon people, including members of the SANDF, as well as to be able request documents, including classified documents.

The panel will decide on what measures should be taken, if any.

The navies of several BRICS member nations participated in the naval exercises in South Africa. Image: Rodger Bosch

SANDF explains the reasons for the investigative panel

During an interview with SABC News, SANDF Head of Communications, Siphiwe Dlamini, said the panel would be looking into the allegations or any matter related to the President’s instructions.

He added that it would look into whether the instructions were carried out, misunderstood, or simply ignored. He also stated that the reason why a panel was needed was so that the allegations could be investigated by an independent body. That way, no one could accuse the department of investigating and clearing itself of any wrongdoing.

South Africans react to panel’s establishment

Social media users weighed in on the establishment of the panel, sharing mixed reactions to the fact that another was being held.

Sipho Ndlovu suggested:

“He should just let it slide, because he might not like the reason.”

David Dikonketso said:

“The man of commissions and investigations. That is what he is good at doing.”

Kingkay Visitor asked:

“Why doesn't he appoint another commission to investigate who came up with this thing of employment from 18 -35 years, but Parliamentarians can be over 60 and beyond. And when you apply for a pension, they say you are still too small for it, you can still work.”

Seida MamageSampo Pule noted:

“Ramaphosa, the former lawyer, has had several commissions in his administration. Like no other ANC president ever did. One wonders how many more we are going to have.”

Walufuno Payet added:

“This thing of commissions and investigatory teams is wasting a lot of money, and at the end, no one will be arrested.”

Johnito Cassio Ngalo agreed:

“He's good at buying time. Commissions everywhere.”

South Africa justifies joint naval exercises

In a related article, South Africa justified its naval exercises with Russia, China, and Iran to focus on maritime cooperation and safety.

The exercises aimed to enhance collective responses against piracy and protect vital shipping lanes.

Briefly News reported that the drills have drawn criticism both domestically and internationally.

