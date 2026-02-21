President Cyril Ramaphosa weighed in on the state of the South African National Defence Force and what needs to change

The president noted that the modern warfare landscape was evolving, and thus required the army to adapt as well

Ramaphosa made the comments on Armed Forces Day, which commemorates the more than 600 soldiers lost in the SS Mendi tragedy

President Cyril Ramaphosa has pledged to better equip the SANDF so it can defend the citizens of South Africa. Image: Wikus de Wet/ @SANDF_ZA

LIMPOPO – President Cyril Ramaphosa has stated that the government is committed to equipping the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) so that it is able to properly defend the country.

President Ramphosa made the comment while delivering the keynote address at the Armed Forces Day in Thohoyandou, Limpopo, on 21 February 2026.

Armed Forces Day not only honours the men and women currently serving in the SANDF but also remembers the more than 600 South African soldiers who lost their lives during the sinking of the SS Mendi in 1917.

Ramaphosa commits to equipping the defence force

During his speech, Ramaphosa, who is the Commander-in-Chief of the armed forces, noted that the SANDF was called upon to adapt to new realities.

“There has been a shift on the battlefield from traditional weaponry to high-tech autonomous and unmanned systems such as drones, digital warfare and the use of artificial intelligence,” he said.

The president noted that these changes required a defence force that was responsive, relevant and agile, saying that the military was having to adapt, but noted it came at a time when public resources are constrained.

“Given the critical importance of the SANDF to our security, sovereignty and development, additional resources have been allocated from the budget, and we will continue to allocate the necessary resources to equip the SANDF so that it can execute its task to defend the people of South Africa,” he said.

Members of the SANDF celebrated Armed Forces Day in Thohoyandou, Limpopo, on 21 February 2026

Ramaphosa praises the bravery of SANDF members

The president also used his address to applaud the bravery exhibited by members in defending the country. He said that the legacy of the SS Mendi lived on within the defence force. The ship was on its way to France, carrying soldiers to serve in the First World War, when it was struck by the SS Darro.

It sank within 20 minutes, but the final moments of those aboard continue to inspire many, as they died with courage.

“According to survivors’ accounts, the men performed what they called a final death drill – stomping their feet and chanting as the ship went down, symbolising courage and unity.

“That is the symbolism that we have in our defence force, in our soldiers and those who serve in the army, navy, air force and in the medical corps,” the president added.

