Professor Firoz Cachalia outlined the government's multi-faceted approach to combat organised crime in South Africa

The Acting Minister of Police also confirmed that the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) would be deployed soon

Social media users weighed in on Professor Cachalia's confirmation about the SANDF's deployment to the Eastern Cape

WESTERN CAPE – Professor Firoz Cachalia has detailed the South African government’s plans to tackle organised crime in the country.

During his State of the Nation Address (SONA), President Cyril Ramaphosa noted that organised crime was now the most immediate threat to the country’s democracy, highlighting the need to step up the fight against it and criminal syndicates.

At the SONA debate on 17 February 2026, Professor Cachalia, who is the Acting Minister of Police, detailed how the government plans to tackle organised crime.

What did the acting minister say?

Professor Cachalia noted that in addition to the deployment of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) to the Western Cape, Eastern Cape and Gauteng, further specialised units would also be used.

He stated that multi-disciplinary task teams - including the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), skilled detectives, officials from the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) and the South African Revenue Service - would be brought in to target the leadership, finances, firearms, and logistics of criminal networks.

“It will also be critical to strengthen intelligence-driven approaches to dismantle the networks behind organised crime,” the acting minister said.

When will the SANDF be deployed?

Professor Cachalia also confirmed that the National Commissioner of the South African Police Service (SAPS) and the Chief of the SANDF finalised a deployment plan, which was set to begin within 10 days.

He also added that the SANDF would be deployed to the Eastern Cape as well. The army was initially going to be deployed to the Western Cape to deal with gang violence and Gauteng to tackle illegal mining.

“I can confirm that General Fannie Masemola and General Rudzani Maphwanya met to finalise the deployment plan, which will begin within the next ten days and include the Eastern Cape,” the acting minister said.

Professor Cachalia emphasised that the deployment strategy would draw on lessons from South African and international experience, while still respecting the mandates of the SAPS and SANDF, as well as the Constitution. Its goal is to restore calm and prevent further killings.

South Africans react to SANDF deployment in Eastern Cape

Social media users weighed in on the announcement that the SANDF would be deployed to the Eastern Cape as well, sharing mixed reactions to it.

Rudovic Mngoni Jele said:

“It's only in Congo, Mozambique, Sudan, and other war zone countries where people fear the soldiers in Africa. Otherwise, everyone knows that they can't shoot.”

Asemahlee Kafile asked:

“Who will guard the borders?”

Xolanie Mabe suggested:

“Incompetent policing force in those provinces. You all should learn from the General, Sir Mkhwanazi.”

Olerato Loveneth Gheghana stated:

“Absolute waste of time and resources. I used to stay in Benoni. Zama zamas were captured by the army, taken to a police station, and released on the same day with a R1,500 ‘fine’.”

Deano Titus Cupido noted:

“In KZN, we don't need soldiers. As long as we have Mkhwanazi's team, we are fine.”

Ramaphosa confident in SANDF deployment

Briefly News reported that President Ramaphosa discussed in more detail his decision to deploy the SANDF to the Western Cape.

The president expressed confidence that the army would help restore law and order and be able to deal with criminals effectively.

Some Capetonians welcomed the news, but noted that this was a temporary measure and not a permanent solution.

