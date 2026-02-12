35 minutes ago by Byron Pillay Former heads of state to attend SONA Speaker of the National Assembly, Angela Thokozile (Thoko) Didiza, confirmed that some former heads of state would be attending SONA 2026. Didiza noted that former presidents Kgalema Motlante and Jacob Zuma confirmed they would be attending, while Thabo Mbeki apologised in advance.

an hour ago by Sibusisiwe Lwandle Ramaphosa pulls ministers from SONA 2026 amid water crisis President Ramaphosa has pulled Ministers of Water and Sanitation, Pemmy Majodima and COGTA, Velenkosini Hlabisa, from the SONA 2026 to urgently attend to the water crisis in Johannesburg. Larges part of the city have been plagued by ongoing water woes, but despite this, Johannesburg Mayor Dada Morero said he does not believe that the situation has reached a national disaster stage. Residents around the city have taken to the streets to protest against the water crisis, calling on the City of Johannesburg Metropolitan Municipality to do something. Mayor Morero blamed the growth of the city for the crisis, saying that the municipality was working hard to build more infrastructure. Residents in Melville took to the streets to protest against the ongoing water crisis in Johannesburg. Image: Harrison Ncube

an hour ago by Byron Pillay Madlanga Commission expected to feature heavily in President's speech The ongoing Madlanga Commission of Inquiry is expected to feature prominently in President Ramaphosa’s speech later this evening. On 13 July 2025, the president established the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry into criminality, political interference and corruption in the criminal justice system. It is chaired by retired Constitutional Court Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga, assisted by Advocate Sesi Baloyi SC and Advocate Sandile Khumalo SC. The commission was set up following allegations made by Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi about cartels that had infiltrated the country’s criminal justice system. The Commission has since submitted an interim report to the President, and Ramaphosa has already accepted some of the recommendations.

an hour ago by Justin Williams President Cyril Ramaphosa's SONA 2026: Security tightened as costs reach over R7 million President Cyril Ramaphosa's SONA 2026 costs R7,025,000. Key topics include crime and economic growth, with increased security at City Hall amid expected challenges. Read more