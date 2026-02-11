The 2026 State of the Nation Address will take place on 12 February 2026 at the Cape Town City Hall

Parliament Secretary Xolile George confirmed the price tag for the event, noting it was a decrease from 2025

Social media users reacted to the price tag with sarcasm, questioning the necessity of the lavish event

The 2026 State of the Nation Address will cost R7 million. Image: Rodger Bosch

Source: Getty Images

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent 10 years working for the Northern Natal Courier before transitioning to online journalism.

WESTERN CAPE - The 2026 State of the Nation Address (SONA) will cost ‘only’ R7 million, but South Africans are not impressed with the cost.

SONA will take place on Thursday, 12 February 2026, at the Cape Town City Hall in the Western Cape. With close to 500 Members of Parliament (MPs), representatives of local government and guests expected to attend, Parliament Secretary Xolile George confirmed the price tag for the event.

George announced the price tag at a media briefing on 11 February 2026. The press briefing was held to inform the media about the preparations ahead of the event, where President Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver the annual speech.

George explains SONA’s price tag

During the briefing, George said that the main cost drivers were the broadcasting and Information and Communications Technology (ICT) infrastructure.

“The budget for this year is R7,025,000 and is largely driven by the cost of hiring equipment that covers all broadcasting and related ICT infrastructure to ensure it is fit for purpose,” he said.

He explained that the venue, City Hall, did not cost a lot of money, so the major costs were the broadcasting equipment and related services.

How much did SONA in 2025 cost?

George also explained that SONA in 2025 cost R12.3 million, after Parliament initially budgeted R15.5 million.

He noted that equipment alone cost R9.1 million last year, but the significant difference was because the ICC was hired last year, whereas this year the housing costs were reduced.

“This year, we have erected a marquee in front of City Hall, and that cost is being covered by the Department of Public Works. That explains the reduced budget as we aim to significantly cut hosting costs,” George explained.

The 2026 State of the Nation Address will be held at the Cape Town City Hall. Image: Gianluigi Guercia

Source: Getty Images

South Africans react to the price tag

Social media users weighed in on the price tag for the upcoming event, reacting with a mix of sarcasm and frustration.

Mankwe Motsoadi suggested:

“He can do a voice record, mos.”

Tshepo Ndhlovu questioned:

“Since he's addressing us, the nation, can't we decide whether we want the SONA or not? Because it's our tax money. Just asking, nje.”

Kgaugelo Langa asked:

“Can't he just go to the SABC office and read those manuscripts as they do at SABC? That would save millions of rands.”

Marinda Pel suggested:

“Rather use all that money to fix the neglected water infrastructure in Gauteng.”

Lee Woodford noted:

“I’m sure we have a recording of this speech somewhere. Nothing the SABC can’t rehash.”

Vanessa Pfister said:

“Imagine the schools fixed and hospitals functioning. Kids are having food. A lot can be done with that money. Use Zoom.”

Brenda Alexander Haviga added:

“The meeting that could have just been an email.”

Tokelo Teekay Shabz claimed:

“R7 million just to listen to a man reading a script that he has been reading since 2017.”

COSATU calls for action on unemployment

The Congress of South African Trade Unions (COSATU) said it expects President Ramaphosa to use his SONA speech to address unemployment.

Briefly News reported that the union warned that weak economic growth and expensive electricity continue to place heavy pressure on working-class families.

COSATU also called for stronger action against corruption and for the Social Relief of Distress grant to be increased.

Source: Briefly News