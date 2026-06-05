"Father of the Year": Soweto Man Defends Vendor from Youth Protesting Against Foreigners in Video
- •A video captured a standoff between a man and youngsters in Soweto who were causing chaos in their neighbourhood
- • The group of youths allegedly targeted a local businessman as part of an anti-foreigner protest, but an unexpected act of heroism turned the tide
- •South Africans were moved by the Soweto residents' act of defiance in an effort to protect a likely innocent man
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A Soweto elder amassed attention across social media after a video surfaced showing him stopping an alleged robbery attempt against a local vegetable vendor. The incident, which took place near the Naledi Community Hall, sparked a discussion about rotten apples who take advantage of social movements for their criminal intentions.
TikTok creator, @malisa428, recorded the confrontation that began when a group of young men approached a vegetable seller, reportedly invoking the slogan "Mabahambe (Let them (foreigners) go" )while attempting to take his stock. The situation was escalating until an older man, whom the TikTokker respectfully identified as "lobaba, stepped in to help the vendor.
March & March used to hide crime
The bystander-turned-protector saw the vendor as an important part of the neighbourhood, providing residents with essential access to affordable food. @malisa428 wrote a caption expressing deep admiration for the man’s bravery. The creator noted that what may have started as a "peaceful March & March" has, in some instances, "become a shield" for those engaging in harassment or criminal behaviour under the guise of activism. Watch the video of the incident below:
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SA applauds Soweto hero
Many reactions gave kudos to the elder, with thousands of commenters praising his spirit of Ubuntu, the Southern African philosophy emphasising communal responsibility and shared humanity. Read the comments below:
glory Siel Nursery & Preschool gushed over the man:
'Madala God bless you millions of times. I wish I could send you something to buy 5kg of chicken n,t that you cannot afford it, but only for the action you did. You are a model."
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Sibusiso remarked:
"I salute ubaba "You are the only man on that street .🙏🏽"
zwane kenzie commented:
"They'll be saying it's not March and March forgetting it is the one that influenced this."
Wendy Nkomo admired the older man:
"For this man, it wasn't just about the cheap veggies, it was protecting the rights of another human being. This is what we need for a better world. Love that has no borders or colour 🙏💯❤️"
leno_73 🇿🇦 was moved:
"We love you Papa, we respect you . 🥰You are setting a good example!"
lelomo added:
"Father of the year❤️"
SPENDER_IV🦅🌐 was unimpressed by the youngsters:
"Future gone just by disrespecting someone older 🤦🏽😪"
Other Briefly News stories about anti-foreigner protests
- South Africans shared their reactions after a man warned a spaza shop owner about the 30 June 2026 deadline.
- People were left in stitches after a Tsonga man showed people that he was learning isizulu before the 30th of June 2026
- A man from Ghana posted a TikTok video of himself happily leaving South Africa long before the 13 June 2026 deadline.
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Source: Briefly News
Rutendo Masasi (Weekend Entertainment and Human Interest editor) Rue Masasi is a Human Interest and Entertainment writer at Briefly News who graduated with a BA (Hons) in English from Rhodes University in 2018. Rue also has 4 years of experience in journalism and over four years of experience as an online ESL teacher. She has also passed a set of training courses by Google News Initiative. You can reach her via email: rutendo.masasi@briefly.co.za