A Cape Town petrol attendant became a local champion after stepping in to help a pregnant woman safely give birth directly at his workstation

The 21-year-old petrol attendant dreams of becoming a paramedic, making his quick composure under pressure even more fitting

The touching story has deeply moved viewers online, sparking widespread calls to reward his kindness and support his future educational dreams

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Chevaan Abrahams safely delivered a newborn baby at a Kuils River Shell garage. Image: @coolstorybru

Source: TikTok

A petrol attendant at a Shell garage has captured the hearts of social media users worldwide after he helped bring a human being into this world recently. In a video shared on TikTok by content creator @coolstorybru_ on 3 June 2026, viewers were introduced to a remarkable story of an unexpected delivery at a local garage.

The incident unfolded at a Shell petrol station in Kuils River, Cape Town, when a pregnant woman went into sudden labour. Because the baby was arriving too quickly, there was not enough time to transport the mother to a hospital.

Petrol attendant delivers a baby

Stepping up to face the emergency head-on, 21-year-old petrol attendant Chevaan Abrahams rushed to the mother’s aid, delivering the baby safely right there at the filling station. TikTok user @coolstorybru_ says Chevaan, who reportedly dreams of becoming a paramedic one day, handled the high-stress medical emergency with the skill and composure of a seasoned professional.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi react to the lighthearted clip

The clip touched many viewers who praised the petrol attendant for his incredible actions. Many suggested starting a GoFundMe campaign to help him with his studies and his dream of entering the medical field. Some pleaded with motorists to tip petrol attendants when filling up, noting that these workers always go the extra mile. Others called the young man a legend and expressed hope that he gets recognised for his kindness.

Locals called the petrol attendant a hero who should be recognised for his action. Image: Ketut Subayinto

Source: UGC

User @Lebo_Xaba said:

"Go fund account for him to go to school, please 🥹 I'll be the first to contribute."

User @Zee added:

"Tip your attendants🫡 they somehow always go above and beyond 😭."

User @Pastor Vusi Mashinini commented:

"Who is raising funds? I will contribute!! I had a dream of becoming a doctor, but couldn't due to a lack of funds (no NSFAS back then), but at least I became a paramedic. I want to contribute to his dream🖐🏾."

User @cjb_cpt said:

"What a legend 👏 🙌 💙."

User @Shelzy shared:

"Well done to this young man! Brilliant!💕🌹🥰. Hope he gets to realise his dream."

User @ Strauss commented:

"Such a precious story."

3 Briefly News articles about petrol attendants

A petrol attendant was filmed carefully extracting a splinter embedded in a stray dog's paw, earning respect from many social media users.

Shell petrol attendants from the Central Karoo gave American skateboarder Jayson Vanporppal a hero's welcome when he reached their station on his skating trip to Cape Town, leaving him emotional.

A petrol attendant shared that she had to pay R3,900 after a customer drove off without paying, and Mzansi people sympathised with her while others offered to help her.

Source: Briefly News