A local babe trying to make an honest living found herself forking out thousands of rands for a car she did not know after the motorist bailed on her.

The babe shared her pain on her TikTok account under her user handle @maduze00 and received love and encouragement from social media users.

The unfortunate incident

The babe shared a video post of a picture of herself wearing her Engine filling station uniform and captioned it:

"POV: Life did not end when my customer left without paying an amount of R3900.50...Full tank fuel."

The lady's pain touches Mzansi

Almost 2K social media users took to the comment section, showing the lady sympathy. Some struggled to understand how a car can consume petrol of almost R4K, and those who understood offered to assist.

User@enderCare asked:

"Why am I emotional🙏? Askies mamakhe neh."

User @PoloD said:

"Send me info on car, will assist you for free, open the case, and find the vehicle."

User Ellaine Zunckel Khumalo commented:

"It's not her fault. She must've been the petrol attendant on that day, and the client drove off, now she has to pay,😏sad reality."

User @Mthembu offered:

"Let me pay."

User @bongamkhutshwa asked:

"Please make me understand, how come you pay it when they can see a client ran away without paying?"

