The price of fuel is so high that people are now shamelessly driving off without paying, and it is giving petrol attendants anxiety

TikTok user @zeem237 shared a video showing a petrol attendant who was defeated by a customer who drove off without paying

While the man’s reaction was funny, people could not help but highlight the seriousness of the situation

With the fuel prices being where they are, there are going to be a lot more of these clips doing their rounds. A petrol attendant was stunned when a car drove off without paying, and the clip has left people having words.

A petrol attendant's reaction to a customer driving off without paying was caught on camera. Image: TikTok / @zeem237

Gone are the days when you can quickly pop to the shop for a snack or back for something you might have forgotten. Fuel is so expensive that a trip to the shop is now classified as a luxury outing.

TikTok user @zeem237 shared a clip showing a petrol attendant stunned by a person who casually drove off without paying for their fuel. His facial expression speaks a thousand words.

While we can all guess why they did this, sis was shook that people have the guts!

“#No man this is wrong”

The people of Mzansi weigh in on the reality of the situation

Shame, the petrol attendant was defeated! Fuel is becoming so pricey that some petrol attendants are expecting the worst every time someone fills their car. People took to the comment section to discuss the realness of what went down in the clip.

Take a look at some people’s thoughts:

@Mavondo said:

“In Pretoria, the attendant pours petrol while holding a brick in his left hand for in case of emergency… You get it.”

@user2108116083490 suggested:

“I think it’s better if we pay first.”

@###### stated fact:

“Petrol price too high... can expect this to happen more often.”

JERUSHA dropped hard facts:

“We understand the price is expensive, but this is wrong because the money gets cut from the one who works there and put your fuel, you robbed someone!!!”

