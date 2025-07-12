A compilation showed some of South Africa's most popular personalities when they were at different stages of their lives

South Africans were fascinated after they got to see the likes of Makhadzi, Kelly Khumalo, and more before they gained popularity

The post on Facebook received a lot of attention from online users who discussed how much money can change a person's appearance

A Facebook post of various South African celebrities became a hit on the social media platform. The photos sparked people's interests as they got to see a different side to some popular faces.

Makhadzi, Khanyi Mbau and Kelly Khumalo transformed after making money. Image: @makhadzisa / @mbaureloaded/ Instagram / Jabulani Langa/ / Getty Images

Source: UGC

Khanyi Mbau, who has become notorious for undergoing cosmetic procedures, was included in the celebrity compilation. People discussed how celebrities have changed over the years, including Makhadzi and Somizi Mhlongo.

In a post on Facebook shared by Favour Vlog, South Africans got to see some celebrities before and after they made money. First in the lineup was Somizi Mhlongo, who had ups and downs in his decades-long career in the entertainment industry. Even though the Facebook post used a photo of someone else, Somizi had a fall from grace between 2006 and 2009, according to TimesLIVE. He had a rough patch as he struggled with an undisclosed terminal illness and financial strain before recovering.

Next was Khanyi Mbau, who has gone through many physical changes. The actress used to be darker-skinned but changed her skin complexion over the years. The photos comparing Khanyi also highlighted that she now sports luxury wings instead of braids like she did in the past.

Kelly Khumalo's photo before she found financial stability also showed a remarkable transformation. The singer has also been subjected to rumours about cosmetic surgery, specifically skin lightening. In the old photos, she sported a simple wig, while in the new photo, she has a long curly HD lace wig and professionally done makeup.

The photo of Limpopo-born musician Makhadzi also left people in awe of how different she looked. After finding success, Makhadzi also changed her cosmetic additions such as hair, lashes and makeup. Makhadzi attracted a lot of attention when she initially changed her aesthetic while in the limelight in 2022.

Makhadzi was criticised when she switched up the way she looks. Image: @makhadzisa

Source: Instagram

South Africa talks about Mzansi celebrities and money

Many people commented that the compilation of the celebrities before and after money proved the power of financial stability. Some admired the celebrities, complimenting them on their hard work that changed their lives for the better.

Ncumisa Tshabeni said:

"Money is goodoooo."

Ñãthï Kepe wrote:

"Power of money × Power of hard work ✓"

Nonkululeko Nkulie Kunene commented:

"Ukelly ingongoma ebunzi wayetheni😂😂"

Mpotseng Dhlamini gushed:

"Um just broke 💔"

Dinny Chue added:

"Not Somizi please😂"

Nobukhosi Khaliphile Mkhwananazi was amused;

"😂😂😂😂 uSomizi booo au ngeke."

Lwandle Lukhona added:

"Power of their hard work."

Velia Ahyeleh remarked:

"Money cleaned us all bathong."

Noloyiso Jara said:

"Get your money as well and let us see the transformation.. Awsh then again, your parents didn't have a home, you must start there. See life humble you."

