Khanyi Mbau has debuted her new face, which she recently purchased, and was met with harsh criticism

The actress was attending a Netflix event when she appeared slightly different from her usual self

Social media users were not too kind towards Khanyi, and they slammed her for undergoing multiple surgeries

Khanyi Mbau has undergone a number of surgeries on her face. Image: Mbaureloaded

Image: Mbaureloaded

Some of the surgeries Khanyi Mbau has undergone

Media personality Khanyi Mbau has seemingly successfully purchased a new face. Mbau topped the trends list recently after a photo of her new face went viral. She was attending a Netflix event ahead of the launch of the film Meet The Khumalos.

Her new face had fans wondering how many times she went under the knife. Mbau has been open about undergoing skin lightening, instead of skin bleaching, rhinoplasty, bust augmentation twice and blepharoplasty. She also did some work on her teeth and got veneers and also had fillers done on her face.

An X user @Burnerburnerac5 reacted to Khanyi Mbau's face, saying she now looks like YouTuber and content creator Seemah.

"It's the soul that needed the bleaching, the rhinoplasty, the fillers, veneers, liposuction, breast augmentation X2 and blepharoplasty. Looking like Seemah."

Khanyi Mbau opens up about skin lightening journey

In 2021, Khanyi Mbau debuted her new lighter complexion and was met with harsh criticism. However, unbothered and not shaken by the hate, Mbau went on her Instagram stories and shared her insights in a series of posts titled The Art of Skin Lightening.

One of the pro tips Mbau recommended was to switch to different products as the seasons changed to prevent breakouts.

“Peels expose undeveloped skin into the atmosphere, placing shock onto them, then it causes inflammation. Once your skin starts turning pink or red, stop immediately. That's a red flag that you have gone too far and this applies to the body as well. So, once your hands look too red, you are burning."

Mbau further advised people to try organic products instead.

A look at the multiple surgeries Khanyi Mbau has undergone. Image: Mbaureloaded

Image: Mbaureloaded

Mzansi reacts to Khanyi Mbau's new look

Social media users were spooked by Khanyi Mbau's face, and this is what they said:

@BrotherWisey joked:

"The boyfriend is gone now, she can’t maintain this face on her own."

@mirandabeta4741 asked:

"If you purchase a new face, why would you still plaster it with make-up?"

@Emmy_Jiyane responded:

"I thought you were lying so I looked and, uhmm yeah. She was so beautiful, and now she looks regular."

@ntombi_alani argued:

"Khanyi Mbau is living her life, and all. But, aii, I will never go this far trying to hold on to my youth. Ageing must happen at the end of the day its life. Darcey and her twin look scary now. It's not worth it."

Emely20250269 responded:

"To think that there was nothing wrong with her. She was gorgeous. I fear body dysmorphia."

Sol Phenduka trolls Khanyi Mbau's new face

In a previous report from Briefly News, Sol Phenduka recently reacted to actress Khanyi Mbau's new look

The Podcast and Chill host shared a heartbroken emoji to the actress's new face. Mzansi peeps took social media to share their thoughts about Mbau's latest face at the premiere of Meet the Khumalos.

