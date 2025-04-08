South African actress and media personality Khanyi Mbau recently left many netizens stunned with her new face

An online user recently posted a picture of Mbau's new face on their X page, which quickly went viral

Many netizens were shook after seeing Khanyi's new face on social media, and they flooded the comment section with their reactions

Khanyi Mbau debuts her new face at a Netflix launch. Image: Oupa Bopape

Bathong! Mzansi's original slay queen, Khanyi Mbau, recently caused a buzz with her new face on social media.

Earlier on, an online user @Burnerburnerac5 posted a picture of the star on their X page, which was taken during the exclusive launch and premiere of the upcoming film Meet The Khumalos in Durban on Saturday, 5 April 2025.

"It's the soul that needed the bleaching, the rhinoplasty, the fillers, veneers, liposuction, breast augmentation X2 and blepharoplasty. Looking like Seemah."

See the photo below:

Khanyi's new face leaves Mzansi shook

Shortly after the picture of Mbau's new face was posted on social media, many netizens were stunned at how she looked as they flooded the comment section with their reactions. See what they had to say below:

@Emmy_Jiyane said:

"I thought you were lying so I looked and uhmm yeah, she was so beautiful and now she looks regular."

@ntombi_alani wrote:

"Leave Seemah alone. I love her; she's beautiful. This one is her life, but I will never go this far trying to hold on to my youth. Ageing must happen at the end of the day; it's life. Darcey & her twin look scary. Now, it's not worth it."

Emely20250269 responded:

"To think that there was nothing wrong with her. She was gorgeous. I fear body dysmorphic."

@MaNkums replied:

"Honestly, she looks bad. The last procedure wasn’t necessary."

@smangamp commented:

"It's her own money mind your own business."

Netizens weighed in on Khanyi Mbau's new face. Image: Oupa Bopape

Source talks about post-surgery care and advises potential patients

Previously speaking to Briefly News journalist Tayananiswa Zvikaramba, a source who has had cosmetic surgery, discussed how important post-surgery care is. The source emphasised that post-surgery care ensures the patient gets the best results and minimises the risk of complications.

"Post surgery care is very important because there’s a high risk of infection after surgery. The healing process is long and grueling, and infections will definitely prolong it and make it much more painful," the source explained.

The source also explained that while Khanyi's procedure was non-invasive, it posed risks similar to any other cosmetic surgery.

The source also advised anyone considering surgery to conduct thorough research before parting with their hard-earned cash. The source added:

"Blepharoplasty is not as invasive as other surgeries but there are risks involved all the same. So I would advise anyone considering it to read up on it to be aware of what they’re getting themselves into before committing to the process."

Khanyi Mbau and Kudzai Mushonga rekindle romance again

Briefly News previously reported that Khanyi Mbau and Kudzai Mushonga rekindled their romance after another public break up.

Interestingly, Khanyi had accused Kudzai of doing bad things she couldn't let go of.

