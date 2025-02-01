Former Gomora actress Connie Chiume secured a role in Meet the Khumalos before she passed away

The multi-award-winning actress stars opposite Jesse Suntele, Khanyi Mbau, and Ayanda Borotho in the Netflix show

South Africans took to social media this week to praise Chiume's latest role before she died in August 2024

Connie Chiume stars opposite Khanyi Mbau, Ayanda Borotho in 'Meet The Khumalos'.

Source: UGC

Netflix has shared photos of actress Connie Chiume's latest role in Meet the Khumalos before she passed away in August 2024.

Chiume, who topped Twitter trends for her dancing video in 2024 will star opposite fan-favourite actresses Khanyi Mbau and Ayanda Borotho in the dramedy.

The streaming giant also recently shared a snippet of Mbau and Borotho's characters on the show on social media.

"Nothing beats a family feud! Meet the Khumalos, coming soon to Netflix."

Chiume's other Netflix roles

According to BBC, Chiume also starred in Netflix's Heart of the Hunter alongside Connie Ferguson, Bonko Khoza, and Masasa Mbangeni.

She also appeared in the Netflix popular series Soon Comes Night in February.

The veteran actress also starred opposite Xolile Tshabalala in Blood Legacy before she died at the age of 72 in August.

South Africans respond to Netflix's teaser

Ladyormisstoyou wrote:

"Jesse Suntele plays Khanyi Mbau's child, he's 32 she's 39."

@Iebzzzza said:

"Mama Connie Chiume. Her creative body of work precedes her. May she continue to rest in peace."

@LeeanneP10 wrote:

"Hmm I can't wait for this one. I can't help but think that it's giving a bit of Keeping Up with the Kandasamy. Our love."

@ozababe_anita replied:

"Awww Mama Connie. I can’t wait to watch it all. My favourites are here."

@blessssrt2 wrote:

"I just know I’m going to love this!"

@GwenChiwanda responded:

"Yazi wena bestie usphethe kahle nje (you are treating us well) always delivering."

@litcxhie said:

"Is that Khanyi Mbau? I know this will eat."

@Cliff_Mampz replied:

"Why Netflix shows even though they are produced South African production? It looks aesthetically different from other shows on DStv or Showmax."

@Zigggy21 said:

"The African content on Netflix is really giving! I’ll definitely be tuning in! #Africatotheworld."

Khanyi Mbau leads the cast of 'Meet The Khumalos'.

Source: Instagram

SA remembers Connie Chiume and Michelle Botes

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported this January that South Africans are still mourning soapie actresses Michelle Botes and Connie Chiume.

The former Isidingo and Rhythm City actresses passed away in August and December 2024.

Soapie fans took to social media on Monday, 6 January to mourn the multi-award-winning thespians.

