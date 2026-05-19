Veteran Stellenbosch FC goalkeeper Lee Langeveldt has officially called time on his football career after an impressive 21-year journey in the game.

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Widely regarded as one of the most experienced shot-stoppers in South African football, Langeveldt began his professional career in 2005 with FC Fortune, where he quickly built a strong reputation before earning a move to KB Denmark. Later that year, he joined Santos FC, one of the Western Cape’s most respected clubs.

He spent seven years at Santos before moving to Milano United, where he featured for two seasons in the Motsepe Foundation Championship. Langeveldt later ventured outside the Western Cape once again when he signed for Lamontville Golden Arrows between 2016 and 2017.

His return to the Western Cape and subsequent move to Stellenbosch FC was initially driven by a desire to give back to the community, but it ultimately became the most rewarding chapter of his career.

Langeveldt played a key role in helping the Winelands-based side secure promotion to the Premier Division after winning the Motsepe Foundation Championship title. He also contributed to the club’s success during the 2023/24 campaign as Stellies lifted the Carling Knockout Cup. A season later, the club enjoyed a memorable CAF Confederation Cup run, reaching the semi-finals before falling to Simba SC.

In Stellenbosch’s final home game of the season at Danie Craven Stadium, where they claimed a 2-0 victory over ORBIT College, the 39-year-old was brought on in the closing moments as part of an emotional farewell tribute from the club.

During his 10-year spell with the Maroons, Langeveldt made 83 appearances and cemented his legacy as one of the club’s respected senior figures.

Source: Briefly News