Marco Masotti responded after a rugby fan publicly questioned whether his investment in the Sharks had become one of the worst in professional sport

The Sharks’ disappointing URC campaign and inconsistent performances sparked heated debate among frustrated supporters online

The Durban franchise owner defended the club’s long-term future as fans continued arguing over the team’s direction and recent struggles

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Sharks owner Marco Masotti finally responds to furious fans. Image: MarcoMasotti

Source: Twitter

Sharks owner Marco Masotti has defended his investment in the Durban rugby franchise after supporters questioned whether the project was failing following another frustrating season.

The criticism surfaced on May 17. Rugby supporter Jaun-Pierre Pretorius questioned the value of Masotti’s investment on X after the Sharks missed the United Rugby Championship playoffs and suffered an early European exit.

Pretorius wrote:

“In the world of sport investing, has there ever been a worse investment than Marco Masotti’s investment in the Sharks? No URC playoffs, lost to Sale, all-round terrible.”

Masotti quickly responded and made it clear he still fully backs the team. The Sharks owner posted:

“No. It is an absolute joy to invest in this amazing team,” Masotti wrote.

“Tough tough season but 3 trophies over the last few and happy to see our team planning for the future.

“Plus it is a pleasure to contribute to the great city of Durban. There is never going to be a better investment. Go Sharks!”

His comments triggered strong reactions from supporters, with many thanking him for continuing to back the Durban franchise despite the difficult campaign.

Sharks supporters divided after disappointing season

Several fans defended Masotti and praised his commitment to rugby in Durban.

X user @GrahamFobz03 wrote:

“I want to thank you for what you do for the Sharks. I can remember watching them with my late Oupa when they were known as the Banana Boys. Kings Park had no plastic seats and you had to use a cushion.”

Another supporter, @SnowmanDre, added:

“Thank you for everything you do for the Sharks and Durban!”

However, not all supporters were convinced the franchise was moving in the right direction. Former Springbok Jean Alberts replied:

“Your positivity is great, and kudos for that, unfortunately it’s true, the brand has been destroyed.”

Denzil Moffat also criticised the club’s long-term planning, writing:

“Sharks have been planning for 20 years. Still waiting.”

Injuries and coaching changes hit Sharks campaign

The Sharks entered the 2025/26 campaign with high expectations due to a squad packed with Springbok talent, including Siya Kolisi, Eben Etzebeth and Grant Williams.

But injuries and inconsistency derailed the season. The Sharks also underwent major coaching changes after John Plumtree stepped aside, before former winger JP Pietersen took over.

Despite the disappointing results, several young players emerged during the campaign. They included Jurenzo Julius and Litelihle Bester. Their performances gave supporters hope for the future.

Masotti’s connection to the Sharks runs deep. During an appearance on the Full Contact CEO podcast, the Durban-born businessman said he attended his first Springbok match at Kings Park in 1976. He said he “totally and utterly fell in love with the sport”.

Masotti is now based in New York. He remains one of the key investors behind the Sharks project as the franchise prepares for another rebuild ahead of next season.

While frustration around the Sharks continues to grow after another inconsistent campaign, Marco Masotti has made it clear he still believes in the long-term vision for the Durban franchise. With senior departures looming and young talent emerging, the next season could prove crucial in determining whether that faith finally translates into success on the field.

Source: Briefly News