Pieter-Steph du Toit shared a heartwarming moment with young Springboks fan De’Quan during a visit to the Kloovenburg Family Estate

Springboks supporters flooded social media with emotional reactions after seeing Pieter-Steph du Toit gift the youngster a special rugby keepsake

The touching interaction between Pieter-Steph du Toit and De’Quan reminded fans why the Springboks star remains one of South Africa’s most admired rugby figures

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Springboks veteran Pieter-Steph du Toit shared a touching moment with a young supporter at his family farm, melting hearts on social media.

Pieter-Steph du Toit in action during the Quilter Nations Series 2025 match between Ireland and South Africa at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Image: John Dickson

Source: Getty Images

The two-time Rugby World Cup winner, who has also been crowned World Rugby Player of the Year three times, comes from a family-owned farm called Kloovenburg Wine & Olive Estate in the Western Cape. The estate produces wine, grape juice, olives, and avocados.

Pieter-Steph took to social media to share the heartwarming moment with a young rugby player and his father at the Kloovenburg Family Estate.

In the picture, the towering Springboks star stood beside the little boy, who was dressed in full Springbok regalia.

Springboks fans react to PTSD’s sweet gesture

Springboks fans were moved by the post and reacted with admiration in the comments section.

@mcgann231109 wrote:

“Some man.”

@maghmuda commented:

“It’s giving white saviour, master and slave.”

@liss.blessed said:

“This is so special ❤️.”

@rederbud added:

“So cute ❤️.”

@steffy.buys wrote:

“Can’t wait to see him run on the field with his Green and Gold jersey. Stepping past all of his opponents to score that try 👏😍.”

@32groove commented:

“Superb!!!”

@thetravellingwarthog posted:

“Train him Pieter! Rugby player and future farm manager ☝🏻💯.”

@ant_moore__ added:

“I sleep better at night knowing PSDT is out there.”

See the picture below:

PTSD continues to shine on and off the field

Pieter-Steph du Toit recently struck a partnership with a South African business in a deal that will see him become the brand ambassador for the company.

The Springboks forward also made history in 2024 when he became the first South African player to win the prestigious World Rugby Player of the Year award twice.

He first won the accolade in 2019 following a phenomenal Rugby World Cup campaign that saw South Africa lift the Webb Ellis Cup. His latest triumph further cemented his status as one of the greatest Springboks of the modern era, thanks to his consistency, power, and leadership on the field.

Siya Kolisi, left, and Pieter-Steph du Toit during the Quilter Nations Series 2025 match between Ireland and South Africa at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Image: Brendan Moran

Source: Getty Images

His leadership and experience proved invaluable in 2025, a year in which South Africa retained the Rugby Championship for the first time and recorded an impressive 86% winning rate, the second-highest in the nation’s history after the 1998 season.

The flanker successfully underwent shoulder surgery in February and is now on the path to full recovery. He is racing against time to be available for the Springboks’ opening match of the season against England in July.

Top 3 contenders to replace Siya Kolisi as captain

Briefly News previously reported that Springboks captain Siya Kolisi will turn 35 this year, and his rugby career is gradually entering its twilight phase.

With time catching up, attention is beginning to shift towards who could eventually take over the leadership role when he calls time on his international career.

Source: Briefly News