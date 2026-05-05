Springboks coach Rassie Erasmus sparked emotional reactions online after sharing a deeply personal family moment on Instagram

The post reflected his ongoing co-parenting bond and close relationship with his three daughters following his divorce

Fans praised the heartfelt message as the Bok boss balances national team duties with family life ahead of a busy season

Springboks head coach Rassie Erasmus moved the hearts of many South Africans on social media when he shared a touching post on Instagram on Tuesday, 5 May 2026.

Erasmus and his former wife, Nicolene, ended their two-decade marriage in early 2024, a union that produced three children. The 53-year-old and his former partner, a nurse by profession, have since maintained a strong co-parenting relationship despite their separation.

Erasmus, who is preparing for the new season with the Springboks, continues to make time for his children despite a busy schedule with the national squad, including players invited to the alignment camp.

Rassie Erasmus family bond and emotional Instagram caption

A proud father of three daughters, including the well-known twins Nikki and Carli, Erasmus recently shared an image of himself alongside the twins and his youngest daughter, Jani. However, it was the caption that drew the most attention from fans.

“Love all 4 of you and mom.”

The mention of his ex-wife alongside their children resonated deeply with many, with social media users praising the emotional sentiment behind the post.

@mayoza:

''Gorgeous family.''

@beatrix strydom:

''Erasmus family. Beautiful twins and a beautiful little one. Lovely, including their mama too. God bless you, Rassie and your wonderful family.''

@elize:

''So precious and valuable the verbal message and words.''

@j7sherry:

''To acknowledge the one not in the photo. Beautiful.''

@denise:

''Beautiful girls and beautiful honest words of love.''

@vacoas:

''Proud family in every way.''

@lollychibi:

''Well done, Mom and Dad, for raising such beautiful and talented queens.''

As seen in the post below:

Rassie Erasmus's co-parenting relationship with Nicolene

In March, Nicolene reunited with Erasmus as they celebrated Nikki’s graduation, further highlighting their ongoing commitment to co-parenting. The Springboks coach, who is preparing for a demanding 2026 Test season, often shares glimpses of their family bond on Instagram, from car rides together to quiet family moments at home.

While his marriage has ended, Erasmus continues to find joy in everyday life, especially in time spent with his children and his beloved dog, Kwedini.

His tenure with the Springboks has coincided with one of the most successful periods in South African rugby. The team is preparing for a demanding 2026 international season, which begins in July when South Africa hosts England at Ellis Park Stadium before facing the All Blacks in the Greatest Rivalries series.

Naas Botha says Sacha's speed gives him an edge

Briefly News previously reported that a Springboks legend has revealed what sets young star Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu miles ahead of other players in the squad in the number 10 role.

Feinberg-Mngomezulu became head coach Rassie Erasmus' preferred playmaker in the Springboks team in 2025, ahead of two-time World Cup winner Handre Pollard and Japan-based Manie Libbok.

Source: Briefly News