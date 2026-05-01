Popular media personality Nimrod Nkosi saddened his fans when he revealed that he's struggling

A voice note shared on X revealed that the Generations: The Legacy star is seeking a job

South Africans and fans of Nkosi comforted him and slammed the person who leaked the voice note online

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Mzansi reacts to a leaked voice note of Nimrod Nkosi looking for a job. Image: MetroFMSA

Source: Instagram

Fan-favourite TV personality Nimrod Nkosi sparked a debate on social media on Friday, 1 May 2026, when he shared in a voice note that he's seeking employment.

Nkosi previously made headlines when he opened up about how his ex-fiancée scammed him with a fake pregnancy.

The former Jam Alley and Utatakho TV host recently returned to the second season of Showmax's hit series Law, Love and Betrayal.

Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela shared a cryptic voice note on his X account on 1 May 2026, in which Nkosi complained about the entertainment industry.

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"Something big is brewing. A cryptic voicenote has been shared about Nimrod Nkosi looking for a new job. On the voicenote, Nimrod bemoans that after 20 years in the industry, he is contemplating taking a different direction. Not clear on what that would be, but re tlabe rele daar when 'Mr Lotto' finally reveals his moves. Looks like something big is coming," says Mphela.

In the voice note, the star says that he's struggling to process everything, and things have turned around for him.

"Almost 20 years, I've given my work, my talent to the industry, this career, now I'm losing it all. I thought I should confess that at least, so that I have someone who can support me as a man. I've been keeping quiet about it," says the former Jam Alley presenter.

Nkosi also reveals that he's thought about doing a 9-to-5 job, and he's willing to work where he's accepted to work, just to find peace.

"It's bad, but with will and determination, kuzolunga,"(it will be okay).

Briefly News contacted Mr Nkosi regarding the voice note on Friday, 1 May 2026.

South Africans comment on the voice note

@MillyLeThu replied:

"Whoever leaked this private conversation, where someone is sharing their vulnerability, is a total d***! And you are an even bigger d*** for continuing to spread it."

@gift_nkosi06 said:

"The person who made this public and you as well, like w*f?"

@SiphiweMoyo reacted:

"Did someone just leak the voice note? Can’t I imagine amassing such courage to confess to someone, and the voice note leaks? That would be terrible. Unless there’s a bit of a PR play. Ya ne."

@Qhawekazi295084 replied:

"He's one of the best actors. I really loved his character on Law, Love, and Betrayal. Hope things work out for him."

@AustineM_ commented:

"Why did you post this? Very unnecessary. Even if it was already leaked, you shouldn’t have posted this. You know very well that other comments will be critiquing and sensitive. Hai Phil, remove this man."

@BestMason0 wrote:

"Marr people someone comes out chest ripped open heart out to you, and you leak such vulnerability how low are we willing to go as human beings naaah bafethu...this aint it."

Leaked voice note reveals Nimrod Nkosi is unemployed. Images: NimrodNkosi and Jabu McDonald

Source: UGC

Nimrod Nkosi replaces Mangaliso Ngema on the Family Secrets series

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Utatakho presenter Nimrod Nkosi was set to replace Mangaliso Ngema on the SABC 1 show titled Family Secrets.

Ngema resigned from the series after sexual assault allegations were made against him by former castmate Lorraine Moropa.

SABC 1 tried hard to restore the show to glory and decided to hire Nimrod Nkosi in Mangaliso's place.

Source: Briefly News