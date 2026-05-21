Peet Viljoen has spoken out after his wife, Mel Viljoen, was granted voluntary departure from the United States

He explained why he is now fearing for his safety while being held at ICE’s California City detention centre

Viljoen condemned the conditions inside the ICE facility and took another aim at Donald Trump

Peet Viljoen broke his silence regarding his wife's return to South Africa. Image: Melany Viljoen

Source: Facebook

Reality TV star Peet Viljoen has broken his silence after his wife, Mel Viljoen, was granted permission to leave the United States. Peet Viljoen revealed why he now fears for his safety in the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE)’s California City detention centre.

In the same interview, in which Mel Viljoen shared when she expects to return to South Africa after being granted voluntary departure from the USA by a judge in Colorado, Peet was disappointed that his court dates had vanished. He welcomed the ruling that allowed his wife to leave the USA.

"For Mel, it's a small victory, but I'm very upset. My court dates have now disappeared," Peet said.

Peet Viljoen takes shots at Trump after court dates vanish

According to a report by Netwerk24, the Executive Office of Immigration Review's system indicated on Tuesday, 19 May 2026, that Peet's immigration case was still pending and that no future hearing date had been set. The disgraced lawyer took another dig at US President Donald Trump and complained about the conditions inside ICE’s California City detention centre.

“We are in hell. I'm trying to talk to the head of my facility. Hitler didn't handle inquiries either. This is human trafficking. Trump makes money if we stay," Peet said.

He claimed he was blocked from contacting his lawyer and enquiring why his court date vanished. Peet Viljoen also revealed some of the ill-treatment he has faced.

"They do whatever they want. Move court dates. Deny you the ability to call your lawyer. I'm trying to find out why I didn't show up, but I'm being blocked. ICE doesn't deport anyone. It's a big scam. They play funny games. They even bring new clothes,” Peet shared.

Peet Viljoen reveals why he fears for his safety in US jail

He shared his next steps to ensure that he appears before a judge. Peet Viljoen suggested that there was a deliberate attempt to sabotage him.

"We are going to bring an urgent application to bring me before a judge. If I don't show up for court, they will issue a warrant. What gives them the right to leave me hanging in limbo?" he added.

Peet Viljoen said that he feared for his safety inside ICE’s California City detention centre after witnessing a guard assaulting an inmate. He alleged that law enforcement was trying to cover up the offence.

"I may be targetted because a guard here assaulted another inmate in front of me. In America, assault is a capital offence. You are not allowed to touch another human being. I was a witness. They are trying to cover it up,” Peet alleged.

Peet Viljoen revealed why he's living in fear inside a US jail. Image: Melany Viljoen

Source: Facebook

Mel and Peet Viljoen complain about prison diet

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Mel and Peet Viljoen opened up about the type of food they're allegedly being fed inside ICE detention centres.

South Africans on social media did not pity the Viljoens' living conditions and commented on their situation on Friday, 15 May 2026.

Source: Briefly News