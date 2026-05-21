A 106-year-old grandmother from Limpopo, South Africa, went viral after joking that her secret to long life is avoiding boyfriends and dating

She laughed with her family while responding to a question about how she reached her age, sparking humour and surprise online

The video triggered broader conversations about lifestyle, stress and wellbeing, with users joking about relationships while others reflected on how stress levels can affect health and longevity

A 106-year-old grandmother from Limpopo, South Africa, has captured hearts online after a humorous video of her claiming that avoiding boyfriends is her secret to longevity went viral. Her playful quip has sparked widespread discussion on the relationship between lifestyle choices and health, prompting both laughter and reflection across social media platforms.

The picture showed the 106-year-old gogo. Image: @royalkgwaname

Source: TikTok

A 106-year-old grandmother from Limpopo, South Africa, has gained major online attention after a video posted by @royalkgwaname on 20 May 2026. She jokes about what she believes may have contributed to her long life. The moment quickly spread across social media in South Africa and beyond.

She is seen sitting with family and engaging in conversation when a younger relative asks her about the secret to reaching the age of 106. She responds in a humorous and light-hearted manner, saying she believes staying away from boyfriends and romantic relationships may have played a role in her longevity. Her response immediately causes laughter from those around her, turning the moment into a playful family exchange.

Does dating make you age faster?

According to National Library of Medicine, dating itself does not make people age faster, but the quality of a relationship can play a big role in overall health and wellbeing. Supportive and healthy relationships have been linked to better mental health, healthier habits and lower stress levels. On the other hand, unhealthy relationships filled with conflict, stress or betrayal may have negative effects on both emotional and physical health over time.

As marriage rates decline and relationship challenges like infidelity become more common in some parts of the world, researchers continue exploring how relationship quality could affect population health and even longevity. The bigger question may not be whether dating ages people, but whether the relationships people build are helping them thrive or wearing them down.

The video by user @royalkgwaname has since sparked broader discussion around lifestyle choices, stress and wellbeing. Some users jokingly agreed with her statement, while others reflected on how emotional stress and relationship pressures can affect overall health over time. The clip continues to circulate widely, with many praising her personality, humour and energy at such an advanced age.

The screenshot on the left showed the grandmother joking about living long. Image: @royalkgwaname

Source: TikTok

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi appreciates the wisdom

Mrs B wrote:

“This is my grandmother, she's so funny. 😂😂”

Olwethu wrote:

“I never wanted to live that long anyway. 😪🥱”

Miss Penelope wrote:

“My mom’s grandma, Makhulo Waka, lived up to 112, guys, it was no longer nice at all.”

Prudy wrote:

“Can anyone translate what she is saying, please?”

Mpule Nkoane wrote:

“She is still so strong. 🥰🥰 106 years looks good on her…. I am taking your advice, gogo.”

Hope wrote:

“Single people, we are on the right track. 😭”

Kelebogile wrote:

“To us who just started recently and are already regretting. 😕”

Zeigh_R wrote:

“I am going to break up with my partner, I want to live long. 🤣🤣🤣”

Senganga La Tlhokwe wrote:

“This Grandma raised me. I am here, I am now because of her. Been living with her for 31 years now.. I love you so much, grandma.”

3 Other Briefly News stories about grandmothers

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A man took to TikTok sharing his grandmother's side-splitting reaction to getting a full experience of his luxury car.

A playful South African digital creator on TikTok convinced her beloved grandmother to pretend it was her birthday during a visit to Spur Steakhouse.

Source: Briefly News