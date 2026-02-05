"My Grandmother Pretended It's Her Birthday", Gogo Pranks Spur Staff For Birthday Perks
- A playful South African digital creator on TikTok convinced her beloved grandmother to pretend it was her birthday during a visit to Spur Steakhouse
- Gogo enthusiastically played along with the light-hearted prank, enjoying the extra attention, complimentary surprises, and festive vibes typically reserved for real birthday celebrations
- The wholesome TikTok video captured the surprised face of the woman, and the kind reactions from Spur employees, quickly spreading smiles across social media and some criticism
The TikTok creator, known as @phozieh23, came up with a delightful idea to treat her grandmother to some extra pampering at Spur, in a video posted on 4 February 2026.
She asked gogo to act as if it were her special day, even though it wasn't. gogo, full of charm and willingness, agreed to the pretend scenario.
The pair headed to their local Spur, where the granddaughter subtly informed the staff about the "birthday" to kick off the surprise. The video, posted on her TikTok account, shows the moment the plan unfolds, with Gogo acting surprised and later smiling and going along with the role-play in her endearing way.
The creator's affection for her grandmother shines through in the setup, turning an ordinary outing into a memorable family moment.
DON'T MISS IT: Stay Away From Fake News With Our Short, Free Fact-Checking Course. Join And Get Certified!
Watch the video below:
Social media users react to the video
As the video made rounds on TikTok, many took to the comments section to express their opinions on the stunt pulled.
While many viewers celebrated the creative spirit of the prank, others raised concerns over the ethics of the stunt.
Comments ranged from affectionate admiration of gogo's acting skills to critiques regarding the treatment of overworked restaurant staff.
One user, @Busang, criticised the content creator's deceit, saying:
"Making people sing for you on top of them being overworked when its not even your birthday is cruelty."
Another user, @Nkule_Mfeka, thought it was rather fun, commenting:
"Ngaze ngamuthanda 😆."
@Hlaks_wa_di_aloe remarked:
"Tsotsi ya mokgekelo 🤣."
@Noluu thought the old woman's acting skills were on point, adding:
"Acting? Mufakeni kwi’tv bo!"
Another user, @Kampus_Artists, quipped:
"+1 year added, gogo. Kanjalo nje 🤟😁."
Another one, @Faith, added:
"Her acting as if she’s shocked when they brought the milkshake."
@MathusoMosia said:
"World class! She nailed it👌."
How does Spur celebrate customers' birthdays?
Spur Steak Ranches in South Africa is renowned for its energetic and often loud, in-restaurant birthday celebrations.
Staff typically gather at the table to clap, dance, and sing a bespoke birthday song, often accompanied by a complimentary, sparkler-topped, Chico the Clown ice cream treat.
While some branches play a recorded tune, many feature staff forming a train, dancing, and clapping to create a high-energy "vibe".
In the trending video, it was the actual staff members singing to the old woman.
Other Briefly News stories about online pranks
- A woman got into a taxi, and she pulled off a prank in a vehicle full of strangers.
- TikTok user Simone Steenkamp shared a video of how she pranked her parents using artificial intelligence.
- A gent left many people in Mzansi cracking up in laughter with his funny taxi prank on passengers.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Katleho Mositoane (Entertainment writer) Katleho Mositoane is an entertainment writer at Briefly News (joined 2025). She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Media and Journalism from the University of the Free State. She writes columns that explore the social, political, and economic dynamics in Africa. She began her journalism career at Seipone community newspaper, where she reported on local sports stories. She has published articles with The Chanzo, a Tanzanian outlet and The Rational Standard, a South African commentary platform. She also served as a Writing Fellow at African Liberty. Contact Katleho at katleho.mositoane@briefly.co.za