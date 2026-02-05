A playful South African digital creator on TikTok convinced her beloved grandmother to pretend it was her birthday during a visit to Spur Steakhouse

Gogo enthusiastically played along with the light-hearted prank, enjoying the extra attention, complimentary surprises, and festive vibes typically reserved for real birthday celebrations

The wholesome TikTok video captured the surprised face of the woman, and the kind reactions from Spur employees, quickly spreading smiles across social media and some criticism

Gogo sat in a Spur restaurant as the staff sang for her. Image: @Phozieh23

The TikTok creator, known as @phozieh23, came up with a delightful idea to treat her grandmother to some extra pampering at Spur, in a video posted on 4 February 2026.

She asked gogo to act as if it were her special day, even though it wasn't. gogo, full of charm and willingness, agreed to the pretend scenario.

The pair headed to their local Spur, where the granddaughter subtly informed the staff about the "birthday" to kick off the surprise. The video, posted on her TikTok account, shows the moment the plan unfolds, with Gogo acting surprised and later smiling and going along with the role-play in her endearing way.

The creator's affection for her grandmother shines through in the setup, turning an ordinary outing into a memorable family moment.

Watch the video below:

Social media users react to the video

As the video made rounds on TikTok, many took to the comments section to express their opinions on the stunt pulled.

While many viewers celebrated the creative spirit of the prank, others raised concerns over the ethics of the stunt.

Comments ranged from affectionate admiration of gogo's acting skills to critiques regarding the treatment of overworked restaurant staff.

One user, @Busang, criticised the content creator's deceit, saying:

"Making people sing for you on top of them being overworked when its not even your birthday is cruelty."

Another user, @Nkule_Mfeka, thought it was rather fun, commenting:

"Ngaze ngamuthanda 😆."

@Hlaks_wa_di_aloe remarked:

"Tsotsi ya mokgekelo 🤣."

@Noluu thought the old woman's acting skills were on point, adding:

"Acting? Mufakeni kwi’tv bo!"

Another user, @Kampus_Artists, quipped:

"+1 year added, gogo. Kanjalo nje 🤟😁."

Another one, @Faith, added:

"Her acting as if she’s shocked when they brought the milkshake."

@MathusoMosia said:

"World class! She nailed it👌."

How does Spur celebrate customers' birthdays?

Spur Steak Ranches in South Africa is renowned for its energetic and often loud, in-restaurant birthday celebrations.

Staff typically gather at the table to clap, dance, and sing a bespoke birthday song, often accompanied by a complimentary, sparkler-topped, Chico the Clown ice cream treat.

While some branches play a recorded tune, many feature staff forming a train, dancing, and clapping to create a high-energy "vibe".

In the trending video, it was the actual staff members singing to the old woman.

A TikTok creator and her grandmother pulled a prank on Spur staff members. Image: phozieh23

