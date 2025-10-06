“I Took It a Bit Too Far”: Daughter Pranks Worried Parents With AI Intruder

TikTok user Simone Steenkamp shared a video of how she pranked her parents using artificial intelligence

Simone and others made their parents believe that there was a homeless intruder in their house while the children were at home

Online community members found the prank hilarious and expressed laughter in the comment section

A woman pranked her parents with an AI intruder. Images: @thereals1mone / TikTok, Simone Qulynn Steenkamp / Facebook

A young woman, Simone Steenkamp, pranked her mother and father into rushing home from the shopping mall after she pretended a homeless man was entering their house and making himself comfortable.

Simone took to her TikTok account on 5 October, 2025 to share how the prank went down. She and others told her mother via a WhatsApp voice note that a man had climbed over into their property and refused to answer why he was there. She then sent pictures of the 'intruder' rummaging through their fridge and sleeping on one of their beds.

The mother responded in Afrikaans:

"We're on our way!"

Once the parents got home, the father headed straight towards the closed bedroom door and banged on it, demanding that the person open.

The mother is also heard shouting:

"I'm going to call the police. Who are you?"

The children finally revealed that it was a prank, showing that the father wasn't too pleased.

Simone warned social media users:

"Please don’t try this at home. Yes, it’s a prank, but I agree that I took it a bit too far. It won’t happen again."

AI intruder prank amuses South Africans

Hundreds of people on the internet headed to the comment section, laughing after watching the prank on their For You Pages and shared how comical they found the parents' reactions to be.

The AI intruder prank had many social media users laughing. Image: Hispanolistic

@sandilesibeko57 said with a laugh:

"Pranking Coloured parents is something I'd never do. You guys are brave."

@arikukat0 asked with humour:

"Can I make them my emergency contacts? You can hear the car revving in the background of the voice note."

@marc_paulse stated to the public:

"I would've told them immediately that it was a prank when they said they were on their way."

@raeesa_issavibe, who said that they would never attempt such a prank, noted what their parents would have done in the situation:

"I would get a hiding for making them come back home."

An entertained @candice_hlahaswane wondered:

"I'm just asking myself if your dad is going to recover from the prank."

@waahidgabriels739 shared with the online community:

"My sister and everyone at home said our house burned down on the last day of my parents' holiday when I was still in school. We had everyone involved, and they didn’t even ask for pictures. They just drove home from Knysna to Cape Town in three hours."

Watch the prank in the TikTok video below:

