A funny mother and father hilariously pulled an invisible prank on their lovely daughter

The dad and mom asked the kiddo to go under the sheet while they pray for her before they pretended not to see her

The online community reacted to the video, with many finding the situation hilariously funny

A father and mother pulled a joke on their kiddo. Images: @boityjoy2

Source: TikTok

A loving mother and father hilariously pulled a prank on their daughter, leaving the internet in laughter.

In a TikTok video uploaded by @boityjoy2, the mother and father are seen in the comfort of their home, they are holding a sheet. The duo hilariously asked their daughter to go under the sheet while they pray for her.

The lovely kiddo did exactly what she was told with little knowledge that she was being pranked. The parents prayed and after a minute, they pretended that they didn't see the young one as if she vanished into thin air. The kiddo got a bit scared, lol.

Parents pull prank on daughter

See the funny TikTok video below:

Netizens laugh at the video

The video gained over 370k views, with many online users laughing. See the comments below:

@_shaawwttyy said:

"The fact she went back underneath 😂😂."

@Maureen loved:

"Now let's talk about how beautiful uMama is🔥🔥."

@Lorato Khampepe commented:

"It's her going back under cloth😅 she wanna come back to life."

@Bongiwe❤️ was entertained:

"I dont like this challenge."

@user4755183840001 wrote:

"Not Kamo kneeling back under the cloth😅...as 4 mkhulu😂."

@Tebogo wrote:

"I just love this beautiful family, BLESSED this family LORD...sweet Kamoso ♥ 🥰."

@Katso laughed:

"My crazy people 😂😅."

@SIYA GEE said:

"That's me when I got a wife my kids will be in trouble 😂."

