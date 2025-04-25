Who is Claudia Jessie's boyfriend? Inside her relationship with Cole Edwards

Claudia Jessie's boyfriend, Cole Edwards, has become a topic of interest among fans of the Bridgerton show, where Claudia plays Eloise. This article delves into the details of Claudia Jessie and Cole Edwards' relationship and their relationship journey.

Dawn Airey and Cole Edwards at the National Youth Theatre fundraiser (L). Claudia Jessie at the Bridgerton Season 3 premiere in NY (R). Photo: Arturo Holmes, Ian Gavan (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Claudia Jessie met Cole Edwards during her Bridgerton audition in 2019 .

during her . Cole Edwards is a casting director who played a role in Claudia's casting.

who played a role in Claudia's casting. The couple resides together in Birmingham, England.

in Birmingham, England. They collaborated on a short film titled Booty .

. Claudia values privacy, keeping her relationship details discreet.

Profile summary

Full name Claudia Jessie Peyton Date of birth 30 October 1989 Age 35 years old (as of April 2025) Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth Moseley, Birmingham, England Current residence Birmingham, England Nationality British Ethnicity White Religion Buddhism Sexuality Straight Height 5 ft 6 in (168 cm) Weight 119 lbs (54 kg) Hair colour Light brown Eye colour Blue Father Unknown Mother Dawn Peyton Siblings One Relationship status Dating Social media Not active

Claudia Jessie's boyfriend: Inside her relationship with Cole Edwards

Claudia Jessie is reportedly in a relationship with Cole Edwards, a casting director.​ They began dating in 2019 during Claudia's audition for Bridgerton. Cole, serving as a casting director for the top Netflix series, played a pivotal role in her casting as Eloise Bridgerton.

In a 2024 interview with The Guardian, Claudia Jessie reflected on that day, saying,

I got a job and a fella on the same day; it was a great day for me, wasn't it?

Their shared working-class backgrounds fostered a connection, with Claudia noting that Cole's perspective as a casting director resonated with her own experiences. This mutual understanding laid the foundation for a professional collaboration and a personal relationship.

Claudia Jessie attends Netflix's "Bridgerton" Season 3 world premiere at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center on May 13, 2024 in New York City. Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

Claudia and Cole Edwards are not married and have been discreet about their personal lives, but they have been spotted together, such as when they walked their dog in London's Notting Hill in October 2022 as reported by the Daily Mail.

In addition to their relationship, the couple has collaborated professionally. They worked together on other notable movies, such as Booty, with Claudia Jessie's boyfriend directing and Claudia starring alongside actors Lorraine Ashbourne and Brian Vernel.

Claudia Jessie's partner: A shared life in Birmingham

Claudia and Cole reside together in Birmingham's Jewellery Quarter, a location chosen for its proximity to Claudia's mother, Dawn.

Tommy Jessop (L), Cole Edwards (C) holding an award, and Emily Barber (R). Claudia at the screening of Bridgerton season 3 (R). Photo: @CDGNews/X, Neil Mockford/Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: UGC

According to Hello!, Claudia Jessie highlighted the importance of family, stating,

No one's pretending to be someone cooler than they actually are. Everyone is just themselves. And my mum's here. I'd be anywhere she is.

Their life in Birmingham reflects their shared values and desire for a grounded existence away from the limelight. As of April 2025, there are no reports indicating Claudia Jessie and Cole have children.

Bridgerton's real-life couples: The Truth

While Bridgerton is renowned for its on-screen romances, several cast members, including Nicola Coughlan (Penelope Featherington) have found love off-screen.

Claudia Jessie's relationship with Cole Edwards stands out, as their connection began during the casting process of the very show that brought Claudia widespread recognition.​

Netflix's Bridgerton Season 3 cast during the world premiere in NYC. Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris

Source: Getty Images

According to People, other notable real-life couples from the Bridgerton cast include:

Regé-Jean Page (Simon Basset) and Emily Brown

Phoebe Dynevor (Daphne Bridgerton) and Cameron Fuller

Simone Ashley (Kate Sharma) and Constantin "Tino" Klein

FAQs

How long have Claudia Jessie and Cole Edwards been together?

Claudia Jessie has been in a relationship with Cole Edwards since 2019. As of this writing, they have been together for approximately six years.

Who is Cole Edwards from Bridgerton?

Cole Edwards is a casting director who worked on the famous Netflix show, Bridgerton and played a role in Claudia Jessie's casting.​

Is Claudia Jessie with Luke Thompson?

Claudia and Luke's chemistry sparked dating rumours. Claudia Jessie is not in a relationship with Luke Thompson.​ Luke is reportedly dating actress Jessica Brown Findlay, who plays Phillipa in Bridgerton.

Luke Newton and Claudia Jessie attend Netflix's "Bridgerton" Season 3 World Premiere at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center on May 13, 2024 in New York City. Photo: Jamie McCarthy

Source: Getty Images

Although not her husband, Claudia Jessie's boyfriend, Cole Edwards, has been a significant part of her life since their meeting during the Bridgerton audition in 2019. Their shared commitment to privacy has helped maintain a grounded and stable relationship away from the spotlight.

