Who is Chloe Fineman's boyfriend? Inside the SNL star's private life

Chloe Fineman's boyfriend has been by her side since she joined Saturday Night Live as a featured player to her promotion to repertory status. Her greatest cheerleader, he did not mind her fake wedding to actor Casey Thomas Brown during the COVID-19 lockdown as part of a comic skit.

He was extremely thrilled that I finally had something to do.

Key takeaways

Chloe and her boyfriend have been together for over five years .

. She once sought the services of a psychic to get over an ex-partner .

. Fineman is best known for her hilarious impressions of celebrities, including Britney Spears and Timothée Chalamet.

Chloe Fineman's profile summary

Full name Chloe Rose Fineman Gender Female Date of birth 20 July 1988 Age 36 years old (As of April 2025) Zodiac sign Cancer Birthplace Berkeley, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Alma mater New York University Height 5'3" (160 cm) Weight 52 kg (115 lbs) Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Sexual orientation Straight Marital status In a relationship Parents Ellen Gunn and David Fineman Siblings 2 Profession Actress, comedian Years active 2018-present Net worth Between $1 and $5 million Social media Instagram TikTok

The identity of Chloe Fineman's boyfriend remains a mystery

Although Chloe has, on numerous occasions, revealed that she is off the market, she has yet to introduce her mysterious boyfriend to the broader public.

While speaking to the Washington Post in September 2020, Fineman opened up about how she spent the lockdown with her partner, saying:

Initially, being quarantined with him was like, "Are we going to kill each other?" But then this period turned into a beautiful rom-com.

Chloe Fineman's beau approved her 'wedding' to her best friend

On 22 March 2020, the SNL star took to Instagram to announce her marriage to Casey in a post read:

Tomorrow, I will marry my best friend and the love of my life on Instagram Live. We decided to cancel our wedding plans and do this instead because everyone refused to come for the ceremony, but our love could not wait.

While speaking to Vulture in April of the same year, Fineman confirmed they did not officially get married, revealing her best is gay.

It was purely, "How can we get through the boredom of quarantine?"

Jacob Elordi and Chloe Fineman's planned kiss was her boyfriend's idea

In January 2024, Australian actor Jacob Elordi appeared on SNL's Crown Your Short King skit. Chloe chose him as his lifelong partner in a group of men due to his 6'5" height.

She jumps into his arms in the segment and kisses him. During an interview with Andy Cohen the following month, she disclosed that the making out part was a suggestion by her partner.

The duo are reportedly in a long-distance relationship

During a May 2022 interview with The Strategist, Fineman shared that an English muffin is one of her favourite breakfasts.

A good toaster is a necessity for me. So, I have a white one in my New York home and a red one in Los Angeles, where my boyfriend lives.

She also teased how the toaster was a non-negotiable in the event of a breakup, stating:

Anytime we got into a horrible fight during quarantine, I was like, "Just know that I am keeping the toaster."

Chloe Fineman's boyfriend has greatly influenced her fashion style

According to Chloe, her relationship is not only supportive but also honest. In a January 2022 interview with Refinery29, she narrated how he critiqued her style due to her consistently rocking collared shirts.

When my boyfriend and I got together about three years ago, he was like, "Another puffy sleeve?"

Since then, Fineman's style has morphed as she now enjoys wearing Dickies. One time, the celebrity partner was not impressed when she got hair extensions. Chloe told Bustle in February 2022:

My boyfriend did not like them. He was like, "You feel like a doll."

He is supportive of Chloe Fineman's SNL career

According to Chloe, her mysterious partner often keeps up and comments on her SNL sketches. She was announced as a featured player on the show in 2019 and promoted to repertory status two years later. Beyond comedy, Fineman has starred in several movies and TV shows, including:

Grown-ish (2018)

(2018) Search Party (2020-2021)

(2020-2021) Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens (2021)

(2021) Father of the Bride (2022)

(2022) Twisted Metal (2023)

(2023) Baby Shark's Big Show! (2024)

FAQs

In 2018, the comedian was recognised as a New Face at the Just for Laughs festival in Montreal. Below are some frequently asked questions about her:

How old is Chloe Fineman?

Chloe (36 as of April 2025) was born on 20 July 1988 in Berkeley, California, USA. Her parents are biotechnology executive David Fineman and painter Ellen Gunn.

She has two sisters, CrossFit athlete Alexia and visual artist Emma. Fineman graduated with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in acting from the New York University Tisch School of the Art.

Who is Chloe Fineman's husband?

The Saturday Night Live star is unmarried. Nonetheless, she has been in a romantic relationship since 2019.

What is Chloe Fineman famous for?

Fineman is widely recognised for her celebrity impressions in comedy videos. Some public figures she has impersonated include Miley Cyrus, JoJo Siwa and Nicole Kidman.

What is Chloe Fineman doing now?

The California native is currently a cast member on Saturday Night Live. In 2025, she channelled Jones while preparing for the SNL 50th Anniversary Special.

Chloe Fineman's boyfriend's identity remains a mystery. Nonetheless, the comedian has acknowledged his input in her successful career in the entertainment industry.

